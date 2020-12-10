Montrose Search and Rescue Among Honorees at Chamber Recognition Banquet

Each year, the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce honors members of the community who make the Crescenta Valley the special place it is to live. This year’s honorees were recognized on Thursday evening at the chamber’s annual Recognition Awards ceremony.

Held virtually, this year’s honorees were Woman of the Year, Marianne Jennings; Man of the Year, Keith Hobbs; Volunteer of the Year, Mike Baldwin; Educator of the Year, Jennifer Freemon; Business of the Year, Ace Hardware of La Crescenta; Organization of the Year, Glendale Unified School District; Beautification Award, American Softub Co. (Todd & Stephanie Thornbury); California Highway Patrol Officer of the Year, Jeremy Keller; and Glendale Police Department Officer of the Year, Anthony Chacon.

Also honored were personnel from the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station – Montrose Search and Rescue team for their dedication and service to the community.

At the earlier presentation of the certificate and letter of recognition, chamber president Mike Riley said, “Comprised of dedicated volunteers who respond to calls 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, the team’s commitment to safety and service to those in need is known and respected nationwide. During 2020, Montrose Search and Rescue has responded to nearly 150 missions involving lost or injured hikers, evacuation of individuals from vehicles over-the-side or fallen rock climbers.”

He went on to highlight a particularly busy day for the team.

“On Sept. 6, during the Bobcat Fire, the team responded to seven missions as well as two vehicle roll-overs. In addition, despite temperatures reaching in excess of 115 degrees, the team assisted with evacuations of areas along Angeles Crest Highway undoubtedly saving lives and property. Quite a day!”

Though there were some hiccups during the hour-plus long awards ceremony, each of the recipients were able to express their appreciation to the chamber for being recognized.

MSAR contributed to parts of this story