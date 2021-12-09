Clarifying the SCE Tree Trimming Procedure

By Mary O’KEEFE

Southern California Edison is out in the neighborhoods trimming, and in some cases cutting down, trees as part of its program of ensuring public safety and electricity reliability.

“We have regulatory clearance requirements that we have to maintain at all times,” said David Guzman, manager, SCE vegetation management.

For many in the community, the cutting and trimming of trees is a very sensitive issue. While residents want to keep the majestic trees that frame the community they also see the reality of the danger they might pose, either from wildfires or downed trees.

In 2019, the state increased the trimming clearance requirements from six feet to 12 feet in high-risk fire areas. State regulations require utilities to trim trees or vegetation that could cause a power outage and/or spark a fire or be a danger to the public. Enhanced tree trimming is part of the SCE Wildfire Mitigation Plan.

Trimming or removing trees is a process that begins with an inspection by certified arborists who review the tree and determine what needs to done to protect the public. There can be exemptions involved as well.

On Wednesday, SCE was removing a tree in the 2500 block of Mayfield Avenue. The tree was actually the property of Los Angeles County and was healthy but the arborist decided it needed to be removed because of the continued threat it posed to public safety. The branches were near the high voltage utility wire – that is the wire that is at the uppermost top of the utility pole.

Though SCE tree trimmers had cut the branches close to the wire there was still a full canopy of branches at the top that created a danger.

“You still have the growth up above that starts to overhang and become a hazard,” Guzman said.

The decision was made to remove the tree because it “could not thrive to its full potential” and SCE would have to come out continuously to trim the branches to ensure they were away from the high voltage wires.

SCE was removing the tree and replacing it with a willow tree that has an expected height of 30 feet at maturity, added Gerry Avila, SCE local arborist.

“We promote the right tree at the right place,” Guzman added.

LA County gave permission to remove the tree; however, SCE representatives still contacted the resident who lives close to the tree.

“Our policy is ‘customer first’ with LA County,” Guzman said. “They require us to get permission from the adjacent owner for [removal of] the tree.”

That discussion and permission would then be shared with LA County.

“We are required to talk to the customer first,” Guzman said.

The resident at the location wanted the tree to be removed because he was concerned for neighborhood safety, fearing a strong wind could topple it.

Many residents have contacted CVW stating they were not given any warning that a tree would be trimmed or removed. However, Guzman said after the initial investigation residents will receive a notice 30 to 45 days before tree trimming commences, then another seven days to 24 hours prior to work beginning.

Avila added neighbors have contacted him who were not notified of the trimming who live several houses away.

“We are notifying the property owner,” he said. “We do have a separate notification for County [owned] trees – not only do we notify the homeowner we [also notify] neighbors 500 feet in both directions.”

There are still residents who have their concerns about how SCE and their tree trimming/removal contractors trim the trees and notify residents.

“Everything we do has been evaluated by a professional utility arborist and the mitigation actions that are taken are meant to ensure public safety including [protecting against] wildfires and [providing] electrical reliability,” Guzman said.

For residents who have concerns about a notice they received they are encouraged to call the number on the notice and ask a representative to explain the process that has been proposed. Those who are concerned about a tree and would like SCE to have it evaluated or have other questions can call (800) 655-4555.

SCE also wants to remind residents they will never charge for tree trimming, removal or inspections. There have been scams in the past in which people state they are utility representatives and present residents with a fee for future tree trimming. Guzman said representatives from SCE will drive a vehicle that is marked as SCE and wear jackets/vests with SCE patches and each representative also carries an identification card.

Customers who get a call or notice that requests payment for tree trimming are asked to call the above 800 number.