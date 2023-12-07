Fantasy Holiday Light Show ‘Imaginarium’ Debuts All-New Interactive Experience On Now at Fairplex

SoCal’s largest holiday light show “Imaginarium” is on now through Jan. 7 at Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave. in Pomona. The interactive light experience features 1.5 miles filled with 10 fully immersive experience zones, more than 25 larger-than-life interactive creatures, light displays and all-new luminous holiday displays, synchronized music, elves, snowmen and a shimmering LED Christmas tree. Additionally, Cirque Legacy entertains crowds nightly with a performance of fantastic human feats.

“I’m excited that Southern California will have a shared experience filled with wonderment, lights and the spirit of the holidays right here during a season when we could all use a little holiday magic,” said “Imaginarium” CEO Lulu Huang. “Imaginarium” is the creation of the International Culture Exchange Group, founded in 2011 by a team of entertainment fanatics who set out to stage the first-ever Chinese Lantern Festival in the U.S. They went on to successfully launch over 50-plus family entertainment attractions.

“Imaginarium” at Fairplex is presented from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday through Jan. 7. General admission tickets are $29. Discount ticket prices are available for children ages 3 to 12, seniors 62 years and older, and military with valid I.D. Family packages are priced at $100 and include admission for four guests. Children under 3 are free.

More information and tickets are available at imaginarium360.com and by calling (725) 272-2700.