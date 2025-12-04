Montrose Christmas Season Kicks Off With Tree Lighting

By Mary O’KEEFE

The Montrose Shopping Park Association (MSPA) kicked off its Come Home to Montrose This Christmas on Nov. 28 with a sing along, “snoap” snow and the lighting of the Montrose Christmas tree.

The event began with The Hummingbird Conservatory Carolers entertaining the audience as they took their seats. There were also people standing along Honolulu Avenue, which was closed, and sitting at local restaurants.

When it came time for the Christmas tree lighting the honor was given to Chris Peplow, who is retiring this month from the City of Glendale. He has been with the city’s Community Services and Parks Dept. for 24 years.

Dale Dawson, event coordinator of the MSPA, was the master of ceremonies. This event officially starts the holiday season in Montrose where shopping local is not just encouraged but celebrated.

At big-box stores shoppers will see a lot of decorations and can listen to piped-in music; shopping online may offer convenience but shopping in Montrose is like stepping into another world where shoppers can find unique items. People who work behind the counter actually talk to shoppers and can guide them to special items in their stores.

On weekends from now until Dec. 21 Montrose will host its traditions of offering horse-drawn trolley rides, pony rides, strolling carolers, Christmas music and Santa Claus.

“The horse-drawn trolley provides complimentary rides up and down Honolulu Avenue on Saturdays and Sundays. Free hand-led pony rides are available for the kids on Saturdays and photos with Santa Claus will be available on Saturdays and Sundays. There will be live Christmas music on the streets as well,” according to the MSPA.

To find out more about Chris Peplow as a city artist go to the CVW article on Dec. 5, 2018 titled “Winter Village Comes to Glendale” at https://tinyurl.com/4ewte6rj.

Photos by Robin GOLDSWORTHY and Mary O’KEEFE