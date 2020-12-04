»News From The Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce

“Our Business is Your Business”

In a Year That Has Been So Improbable . . .

To partially quote Vin Scully during his famous call of the 1988 World Series Kirk Gibson home run, it has certainly been a year of the impossible. When we started 2020 with our ambitions and dreams intact we now conclude the year with businesses closed or with restricted hours, people unemployed, stay-at-home restrictions, masks and social distancing. Most of us “old-timers,” who have previous experience with tough times, know things will get better, we will recover and, no matter how difficult our current situation, the resilience of our country and its people will prevail.

Tonight at 6 p.m. our Chamber’s Recognition Awards ceremony honors those in our community who, through all the “roadblocks” this year, have managed to make a difference. Woman of the Year, Marianne Jennings; Man of the Year, Keith Hobbs; Volunteer of the Year, Mike Baldwin; Educator of the Year, Jennifer Freemon; Business of the Year, Ace Hardware of La Crescenta; Organization of the Year, Glendale Unified School District; Beautification Award, American Softub Co. (Todd & Stephanie Thornbury); California Highway Patrol Officer of the Year, Jeremy Keller; Los Angeles County CV Sheriff Station Award, Montrose Search and Rescue Team; and Glendale Police Department Officer of the Year, Anthony Chacon. Thank you to the recipients for their enormous contributions to our Crescenta Valley community.

The Recognition Awards ceremony will be a Zoom virtual event. For those of you wishing to observe the 6 p.m. ceremony, login with the Zoom Meeting ID: 882 946 2051 and Passcode: 026390.

Chamber Notes

As I mentioned last month our Chamber has added four respected and active community members to our current board of directors. The new directors are Jean Maluccio, Mike Padula, Dwight Sityar and Donna Libra. Officially each will start January 2021 but those of you who know them recognize they have never ceased being active in our community. Congratulations to Jean, Mike, Dwight and Donna!

It’s back! An exact replica of our Chamber’s iconic “Welcome to La Crescenta … the Balcony of Southern California” sign at the north/east corner of Briggs Avenue and Foothill Boulevard was installed and dedicated in November. The former sign, installed during the early 1950s, was damaged by extreme winds earlier this year. A shout-out to Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, her Staff Assistant Savannah Moore, Los Angeles County Public Works and artist Ryan Maldonado for their assistance with our new sign.

Welcome to the newest member to our Chamber family, Brilliant Financial Strategies, LLC, (www.brilliantfinancialplanning.com) a financial planning firm founded and managed by Clode Moradi, CFP.

CV Chamber Membership Opportunities

Keep in mind for 2021, if you are a Chamber member we are available to help your business plan a ribbon cutting or even help you organize promotional opportunities. For those of you who are not members but recognize the advantages of a Chamber membership, please call the CV Chamber office at (818) 248-4957 or email us at info@crescentavalleychamber.org. Remember, our Chamber’s motto is “Our Business is Your Business.”



Steve Pierce, Executive Director

Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce

(818) 248-4957

info@crescentavalleychamber.org