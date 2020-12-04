The La Cañada Junior Women’s Club Launches ‘Passport to Winter Shopping’

Just in time for holiday gift-giving, the La Cañada Junior Women’s Club (LCJWC) is featuring “Passport to Winter Shopping,” a weeklong event starting today, Dec. 3, and continuing thru Dec. 10 at participating vendors in La Cañada Flintridge, Montrose and Pasadena. The aim is to encourage patronage for local businesses that have been greatly affected by the restrictions put in place to curtail COVID-19. In turn, the businesses will generously give back a percentage of sales and/or donate raffle prizes for passholders to win while raising funds for the Juniors’ designated philanthropy. The Philanthropy Fundraising Committee, led by Rima Sirrieh, includes visionary input and social media expertise by Analily Park, graphics and website links by Trish McRae, and RSVPs and editorial support by Alice Perez.

“We’re excited about our Passport event! The local businesses have really come through to partner with us,” said LCJWC President McRae. “The great thing about Passport is you have an entire week to do your online purchases or go in-person, in a socially-distanced way.

“Each passport holder will get a swag bag filled with some very cool gifts, valued at more than double the $25 passport cost. And they will be automatically put in a drawing to win some great prizes donated by our participating vendors. We invite the community to go on a local ‘travel experience’ by getting their ‘Passport to Winter Shopping’ as we support our businesses and raise funds for children in need.”

To date, major sponsors contributing to the event include “Sugarland Sponsors:” The Apple Cart, Cowgirl Princess Boutique, LCJWC Past President Jeanie Kay, LCJWC President Trish McRae and “Let It Snow Sponsor” LCJWC board member Stephanie Avanessian.

At present, the following businesses will be participating by giving back a percentage of the proceeds for the Juniors’ designated charity: Avianti Jewelers, Bella Paradise, Boulevard 34, Cabi Online (Missy Gibson), Cowgirl Princess Boutique, Etcetera La Cañada Online (Lydia Donaldson), Heart and Sew Boutique, Etsy, La Cabanita, La Cañada Cheese Shop, Lara’s Gifts, One Hope Wine, Roam.e, Sarah Lowe Wellness, scissorsandthings.com, Touchstone Crystal Jewelry (Missy Gibson), USBorne (Books-Natalie Hubbard), Veruca Salt, Victoria Duque Jewelry and doTerra Essential Oils (Mary Emily Myers).

In addition, Robyn Richardson, owner of Richardson Legacy Portraits, is donating 10 gift certificates for a family portrait for $99 (valued at $500) and will give back 100% of the proceeds; Mending Kids is also donating products and giving back all proceeds.

There are also great raffle prizes that only passport holders can win donated by the following businesses: Avianti Jewelry, The Apple Cart, Boulevard 34, Cabi (Jewelry), Cowgirl Princess Boutique, Etcetera La Cañada Online (Lydia Donaldson), doTerra Essential Oils (Natalie Hubbard), La Cañada Cheese Shop ($85 meat and cheese tray), Maude Woods, Nix Marie, Posh Doll Boutiques, Roam.e, Sarah Hill Lowe (Juice Plus), Scissors and Things, Stephanie Hatten Designs – Pasadena, Town Grill Gift Certificate, Touchstone Crystal Jewelry, Veruca Salt $25 gift certificate; with more to come!

Among the businesses contributing unique items for the swag bag are: Cowgirl Princess Boutique, Merle Norman, Etcetera La Cañada Online (Lydia Donaldson), doTerra Essential Oils (Natalie Hubbard), Sarah Lowe Wellness plus other gift surprises!

Passports cost $25 each and will include a swag bag of gifts valued at more than $50. They can be purchased at lcjwc.org; click on the Passport Fundraiser Tab, and pay at the Paypal link. Checks may be made payable to LCJWC, addressed to “Passport to Winter Shopping,” 1307 Oak Circle Drive, Glendale, CA 91208. There are a limited number of passports available for purchase and will be sold until the limit has been reached.

For reservation questions, call Alice Perez at (415) 521-0406, or Trish McRae at (818) 568-6411.

The Juniors’ fundraiser will benefit Mending Kids of Glendale that provides critically-needed free surgical care to sick children worldwide by deploying volunteer medical teams and educating communities to become medically self-sustaining.

Those who are interested in joining this group of dynamic women who are giving back to the community by helping local youth and women can call (818) 568-6411; email the club at lcjwclub@yahoo.com; or visit the website lcjwc.org.