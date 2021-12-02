‘Sip & Shop’ Passport to Winter Shopping a Success

There was excitement in the air at the recent La Cañada Junior Women’s Club annual fundraiser “Passport to Winter Sip and Shop.” Friends who hadn’t seen each other for a long time due to the pandemic joined other shoppers in visiting local participating businesses including 12 unique pop-up vendors located at Rose Gold Fitness. The shopping experience was heightened as proceeds went to help LCJWC philanthropies such as Mending Kids, Corita Art Center, Union Station Homeless Services and other club endeavors.

Cash drawings of $250, $100 and $75 were an added attraction with businesses also contributing to opportunity drawings of 17 baskets brimming with merchandise and special treats. Throughout the evening, patrons enjoyed delicious food bites, snacks, beverages, dessert and wine sips. There were also six surprise drawings for those who were present until the end of the evening and who hadn’t previously won a prize.

“We are beyond grateful to all of the participating businesses and pop-up vendors, and their generosity. The response to the event was better than we ever imagined, and we appreciate the patronage of all the shoppers. In a short, two-and-a-half week time span, everyone came together and made this event an outstanding success,” said LCJWC President Trish McRae. “The Juniors are about helping kids and women in need. We are fueled by the timeless attributes of sisterhood, celebration and camaraderie while giving back to our community – no matter what your age.”

Local businesses participating in the Passport event included The Apple Cart, Cowgirl Princess, All About Watches, and Rose Gold Fitness, with Nix Marie participating in their Montrose shop during the day. The pop-up vendors located at Rose Gold Fitness were: Victoria Duque Jewelry, Pattern L.A. by Jane Lutz Leather, Cabi Missy Gibson, One Hope Wines – Lynne Graves, Modere by Sarah Lowe, Mary Emily Myers (dòTERRA), Klipitz by Felicia Wallace, Violets Are Blue by Barbara Hannegan; Magical Corner; Wrapped in Love; and Corita Art Center with Stella’s Pizza Kitchen and La Cañada Imports contributing their services.

Opportunity packages and special surprise prizes were donated by several businesses and restaurants.

The La Cañada Junior Women’s Club is currently accepting new members. Local residents interested in getting more information about the Juniors, who are young at heart, dedicated, dynamic women interested in philanthropy, fun and friendship, can email Karen Thurston, membership director, at lcjwclub@yahoo.com.

LCJWC is a non-profit, 501 (c)(3) organization; federal tax ID# 23-7084463.