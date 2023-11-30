Holiday Season Begins in Montrose

By on No Comment

From left, State Senator Anthony Portantino, Glendale Mayor Dan Brotman and councilmembers Paula Devine and Ara Najarian push the button lighting the Montrose Christmas tree as Montrose Shopping Park Assn. executive director Dale Dawson looks on.
Photos by Charly SHELTON

By Mary O’KEEFE

 

Plaid Friday and the lighting of the Montrose Christmas tree have been popular family events for years and on this past Friday, Nov. 24, it was no exception.

Hundreds of people listened to the Hummingbird Conservatory Carolers while preparing for the ceremony to begin. The Glendale Fire Dept. was on hand with their “Cram-A Classic Toy Drive” gathering toys for those in need this holiday season.

State Senator Anthony Portantino, joined by Glendale City councilmembers Ara Najarian and Paula Devine and Mayor Dan Brotman, wished everyone a happy holiday season. Then came the lighting of the tree.

Preparing for Plaid Friday from left are Montrose Merle Norman workers Kris Kline, Rachel Coutin, Kim Kelly, Anne Bunting and Sharon Wolf.
Photo by Rachelle MILLER

As soon as the tree was lit, Santa Claus patiently spoke to all of the little ones who wanted to share their thoughts on what they were wishing for this holiday season while bubble snow began to fall.

Donny Shelton Was ready to have fun in the bubble snow.

 

PF-Dan-Brotman-and-State-Senator-Anthony-Portantino
PF-DSC05878
PF-DSC05894
PF-Donny-Shelton-helped-move-chairs
PF-DSC05835
PF-DSC05885
PF-DSC05895
PF-DSC05969
PF-DSC05999
PF-DSC05901
PF-DSC06094
PF-DSC06046
PF-DSC06097
PF-DSC06134
PF-From-left-Paula-Devine-Andre-Ordubegian-Gigi-Garcia-Ara-Najarian-State-Senator-Anthony-Portantino-and-Maureen-Palacios
PF-image00009
PF-image00026
PF-NO-3-DSC05941
PF-image00031
PF-MAIN-DSC05854
PF-NO-4-Councilmember-Paula-Devine-drops-some-toys-off-for-the-Cram-A-Classic-Toy-Drive.
PF-NO-2-Preparing-for-Plaid-Friday-from-left-are-Montrose-Merle-Norman-workers-Kris-Kline-Rachel-Coutin-Kim-Kelly-Anne-Bunting-Sharon-Wolf
PF-NO-5-Sophia-2-sits-on-mom-Hrushs-lap-before-talking-to-Santa
PF-Zack-4-and-Kyle-7-Chianese-was-ready-for-the-snow-to-fall-at-the-tree-lighting

Holiday Season Begins in Montrose added by on
View all posts by CV Weekly →