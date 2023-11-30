Holiday Season Begins in Montrose

By Mary O’KEEFE

Plaid Friday and the lighting of the Montrose Christmas tree have been popular family events for years and on this past Friday, Nov. 24, it was no exception.

Hundreds of people listened to the Hummingbird Conservatory Carolers while preparing for the ceremony to begin. The Glendale Fire Dept. was on hand with their “Cram-A Classic Toy Drive” gathering toys for those in need this holiday season.

State Senator Anthony Portantino, joined by Glendale City councilmembers Ara Najarian and Paula Devine and Mayor Dan Brotman, wished everyone a happy holiday season. Then came the lighting of the tree.

As soon as the tree was lit, Santa Claus patiently spoke to all of the little ones who wanted to share their thoughts on what they were wishing for this holiday season while bubble snow began to fall.