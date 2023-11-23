GUSD Honors Schools for AP, Behavioral Health Achievements; Celebrates Holocaust Survivor

By Eliza PARTIKA

Glendale Unified School District board of education members recognized high achieving schools for their academic and student support successes at the board meeting on Nov. 14. The board also recognized Holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander.

Alexander, a Holocaust survivor known for speaking about his experiences at local schools for Holocaust Remembrance Day, celebrated his 101st birthday on Nov. 20.

“As a survivor of the Holocaust, Mr. Alexander has shared his stories of tragedy and hope with students across the country. We thank Mr. Alexander for his dedication and commitment to the teaching of tolerance, understanding, the peaceful resolution of problems and the strength of diversity and equity in our community so that these qualities may help instill in this young generation the optimism and hope for a better world,” said board president Jennifer Freemon.

Alexander accepted his recognition via Zoom. Out of Alexander’s family – his parents and five siblings – he was the only survivor.

“I am happy to be here,” Alexander said. “I’m looking forward to working with you the rest of the year.”

Nov. 20 was officially declared Joseph Alexander Day by the City of Los Angeles.

The District also recognized high achieving schools for winning the 2023 California PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) Award, which rewards schools effectively creating a positive and supportive learning environment.

The board recognized 13 Glendale schools that received platinum, gold and silver honors: Franklin Elementary and Hoover High School received platinum honors; Abraham Lincoln Elementary, Cerritos Elementary, Horace Mann Elementary, Mountain Avenue Elementary and Verdugo Woodlands Elementary received gold honors; and Clark Magnet High School, Crescenta Valley High School, Fremont Elementary School, Glenoaks Elementary School, Pacific Avenue Education Center and Rosemont Middle School received silver honors.

GUSD School Culture & Climate Teacher Specialist Talin Partikian shared more about the program and congratulated each school for its achievements.

Eligible schools are evaluated by a PBIS coach, state representative and school site administrator based on a tier system. A minimum score of 70% in all three tiers is required for a platinum designation.

School and Hoover High School for earning a place on the 2023 College Board AP School Honor Roll. The honor roll recognizes schools that have done “outstanding work” to increase access to AP classes for all students and support students on the path to college readiness.

In order to be recognized as an AP honor school, at least 40% of that year’s graduating class must have taken at least one AP exam, 25% or more of the graduating cohort must score a three or higher on at least one AP exam during high school, and 2% or more of the graduating class must have taken at least five AP exams, at least one of which taken in ninth or 10th grade.

Clark Magnet High School was recognized at the platinum level, Crescenta Valley High School was recognized at the gold level, and Hoover High School was recognized at the bronze level.

“We applaud our administrators, teachers, counselors, support staff, students and families whose commitment and devotion to achieving the highest standards of teaching and learning has truly [led to] this achievement,” said Nahabedian.

In addition to these recognitions, the board discussed updates to the mental health services available for students, reviewed new policy handbooks for preschool and child development programs, and proposed curriculum for a new AP music theory class at all GUSD high schools.