Roth and Sánchez to Perform



Pianist Lorenzo Sánchez and violinist Nancy Roth.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 12:10 p.m., the Free Admission Glendale Noon Concerts program will be streamed.

Violinist Nancy Roth and pianist Lorenzo Sánchez will perform duos by Lutoslawski (1913-1994), Beethoven (1770-1827) and Samuel Dushkin (1891-1976) on a Facebook stream and YouTube and http://glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com.

Nancy Roth, violinist and violist, is currently concertmaster of the Culver City Symphony and Marina del Rey Summer Symphony. She is also principal second violinist of the Chamber Orchestra of the South Bay and a member of the Pasadena Symphony. She is a former member of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, was co-principal violist of the Graz Philharmonic in Austria, and served many years as concertmaster of the San Fernando Valley Symphony Orchestra and the Carson-Dominguez Hills Symphony.

Roth has been a featured soloist with numerous Southern California orchestras including the Culver City Symphony, Carson Symphony, Chamber Orchestra of the South Bay and Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. She has given recitals and radio broadcasts in the United States, Austria and Mexico, and she is currently a member of the new music group TEMPO based at California State University Northridge. Roth is a member of the String Family Players (quintet), which performs educational programs for the Music Center On Tour, and she has been on the faculty of the Max Aronoff Viola Institute Summer Music Festival. She has played baroque violin and viols with James Tyler in the London Early Music Group and Los Angeles Musica Viva. Roth holds a Bachelor of Music from CSUN, a Master of Music from the Juilliard School and a Doctorate of Musical Arts from the University of Southern California.

Pianist Lorenzo Sánchez has enjoyed interpreting music of a variety of styles and nationalities in the United States, Mexico and Europe. Sánchez premiered Robert Guillory’s “Concertino for Piano and Orchestra.” His interest in Polish music led giving several lecture-performances at the Paderewski Festival in Paso Robles.

Sánchez has performed for African-American composer George Walker and Japanese composer Mitsuru Asaka in Hawaii. He has played for several choirs touring Italy, The Vatican and several Filipino community celebration masses at Our Lady Queen of Angels in Los Angeles. Looking toward his own heritage, Sánchez has edited and helped publish piano works by Mexican composer Domingo Lobato. He has recorded two CDs of Lobato’s solo piano works and recently released a CD with clarinetist Virginia Figueiredo. All of his recordings are available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and others.

Unfortunately, the global pandemic caused the cancellation of concert appearances in Brazil and Mexico this year.

Sánchez holds a Doctorate of Musical Arts degree from the University of Southern California.

For more information, email glendalesda@gmail.com or call (818) 244-7241.