Wine and Song (and more) Found in Shopping Park

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

On Saturday, the Montrose Shopping Park Assn. (MSPA) held one of its most popular events – the semi-annual Wine Walk.

Designed as a way to entice people onto Honolulu Avenue and into shops they might not normally patronize, the event also provides an opportunity for friends to meet up and enjoy a night out.

“About 500 people took part in the Wine Walk,” said Dale Dawson, MSPA business administrator/events coordinator. “Another sellout!”

After collecting a cloth shopping bag that included $10 in Montrose scrip, 15 wine tasting tickets and a wine glass, ticketholders were given a map of all the participating vendors. Merle Norman Cosmetics was one of the 25 participating shops.

“We have done every Wine Walk and it is a great event that really brings in new faces,” said Kim Kelly, who co-owns Merle Norman Cosmetics with her sister Kris Kline. “This year we had two cases of wine and prepared food for 200 and ran out in the last hour! Does it bring new young shoppers to Montrose? Yes it does. We are known for having great wine and amazing food which keeps people coming back several times in the same night.”

In addition to delicious wine and appetizers, ticketholders were able to enjoy the music of several ensembles that were set up around the shopping park.

One of those who enjoyed the offerings on Saturday night was Glendale mayor Ardy Kassakhian.

“The Montrose Wine Walk has quickly become one of the most popular Montrose events and a great way to kick off the holiday shopping season,” he said. “It was great to see Montrose hopping with the sounds of live music, happy customers and busy merchants!”

Busy merchants and happy customers were key to the evening’s success.

“Our hope for future Wine Walks,” said Kelly, “is that more MSP merchants join in so that it’s profitable for everyone.”

To see what’s coming up with the MSPA, visit www.shopmontrose.com.



Photos by Giancarlo DIAZ, Robin GOLDSWORTHY and Rachelle MILLER