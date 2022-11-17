Veterans Day Celebrated in the Foothills

On Friday, members of the community attended a Veterans Day ceremony at Two Strike Park. Beginning at 8 a.m., veteran Mike Baldwin emceed the event, which included a musical salute to each branch of the armed services and a special message from State Senator Anthony Portantino.

A flag retirement ceremony was also held, albeit without flame due to permitting issues, when several flags were ceremoniously retired.

At Honolulu Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard at the Vietnam War Memorial, members of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution laid a rest in remembrance of those service personnel who died in the performance of military duty.