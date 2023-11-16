Wine Enthusiasts Converge on Avenue

By Charly SHELTON

On Saturday, the 5th Annual Holiday Wine Walk was held in the Montrose Shopping Park to a nearly sold-out crowd, a testament to its growing popularity.

At one point, the line for check-in snaked half a block down, starting from the check-in booth at Ocean View Boulevard and Honolulu Avenue and stretching to the shop It Takes a Village. Wine enthusiasts gathered, eager to explore the offerings of the 35 “pour stations” set up by the participating businesses in the Shopping Park. Each station presented a selection of red or white wines, each chosen by the business owner to showcase their own tastes and favorite wines. Many of the stations were complemented by small bites, ranging from charcuterie spreads to samples from some of the local restaurants, and even scoops of ice cream at Moo Moo Mia.

New to the event was Montrose Bowl, recently reopened under new management. This iconic venue added to the event’s charm, infusing a fresh and vibrant energy.

Guests enjoyed not just the wine and food but also the live music that filled the air as bands lined the boulevard, creating an ambiance that invited guests to linger between pouring stations, enjoying their wine in the cool night air.

In addition to the wine, each wine walker received $10 in Montrose scrip, usable throughout the Shopping Park. As the holiday season approaches and the Shopping Park gets ready to welcome Plaid Friday on Nov. 24, this will surely be of use for the holiday season.

The Montrose Wine Walk proved to be more than just a wine tasting event; it was a night when the community came together to celebrate life, culture and the simple joys of good company and good food. And according to Dale Dawson, events coordinator for the Montrose Shopping Park Association, many of the merchants who have taken part in the event year after year said that this was the best event yet.

For more information on other upcoming events in the Montrose Shopping Park, including Plaid Friday, visit ShopMontrose.com.