Veterans Throughout the Area Honored

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY and Mary O’KEEFE

Members of the American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1614 held their annual Veterans Day commemoration at Two Strike Park on Saturday morning.

An estimated 60 people, including veterans, members of the CV Sheriff’s Station, Glendale Police Dept. and several Boy Scout organizations, were on-site to honor those who served in the military.

Veteran Mike Baldwin welcomed guests and was emcee for the event, which included comments from dignitaries State Senator Anthony Portantino and CVTC member Elizabeth Ahlers. Fellow veteran Jerry Burnham gave the invocation and, in full uniform, Allen Brandstater led the pledge of allegiance. The boys and girls of Troop 288 spoke on the history of Veterans Day and the solemnity of retiring the American flag, a ceremony that was held toward the end of the commemoration.

A couple of highlights of the day were the singing of the national anthem by The Carothers Family Singers and the playing of “The Armed Forces Medley.” “The Armed Forces Medley” recognizes the various branches of the military and attending veterans stood and saluted when the song representing their branch was played. Commander Robert Wollenweber recited the poignant war poem “In Flanders Field.”

Several people in the audience took strips of the American flag that were to be retired and placed or tossed them into the flames of a rack set up for the occasion.

On Friday, the Don Jose Verdugo Chapter, Daughters of the Revolution (DAR) placed a wreath at the Montrose Vietnam Memorial in recognition of Veterans Day.

“We have been [doing this ceremony] for three years,” said Julianne Ellis-Rainey, DAR member. “[We want] to honor all of those who have served, those who [are active] military and those who have passed.”

She added that it is important to continue to honor veterans, especially with the violence in the world and the division of the country adding it was time to get back to basics.

“The courage of our veterans, and how they fight for our freedom knowing they could die for our freedoms without even knowing us, is amazing,” said Caroline Craven, DAR member.

Crescenta Valley High School 2021 graduate Ryan Nelson was at the ceremony. He presently serves with the U.S. Marine Corps stationed at Camp Pendleton near San Diego.

“I like to come back home and see family when I have the chance,” Nelson said. “It important to give recognition to those who have [served] and sacrificed.”

During the brief presentation, Craven highlighted the history of Veterans Day.

“It was the 11th [hour] of the 11th day of the 11th month,” she said.

The war officially ended with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles, which was signed on June 28, 1919; however, the fighting had actually ended seven month earlier when armistice between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect … on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

“It was a ‘war to end all wars,’” Craven said. “But it wasn’t the end of war.”

In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day. President Dwight D. Eisenhower actually issued the first Veterans Day proclamation in 1954.

According to the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs the 83rd Congress, at the urging of the veterans service organization, amended the name from Armistice Day to Veterans Day. On June 1, 1954, Nov. 11 became a day to honor American veterans of all wars. Then in 1967 the Uniform Holiday Bill was intended to ensure three-day weekends for federal employees by celebrating four national holidays on Mondays: Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Columbus Day. It was thought these extended weekends would encourage travel, recreational and cultural activities but many states did not agree with this decision and continued to celebrate the holidays on their original days. The first Veterans Day under this law was observed (with much confusion) on Oct. 25, 1971.

This date didn’t have any significance to history, like the original Armistice Day and so in 1975 President Gerald Ford changed it back to Veterans Day.

The DAR has admitted over one million members since its founding 133 years ago. It is a non-profit organization with a mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism.

For those interested in joining, it is advised to do some ancestral legwork first, including researching one’s own family history. It does take some time.

“[Anyone interested] can go online and reach out. The DAR will put you in touch with someone in the [organization],” said Ellis-Rainey.

Prospective applicants will need documents including the birth certificates of mother/father and grandparents as well as death certificates for those family members who have passed.

“It is quite a long process,” she said. “It took me three years.”

So getting as much information linking one’s family to the time of the American Revolution is advised.

The DAR website is www.dar.org.

Photos by Robin GOLDSWORTHY and Mary O’KEEFE

