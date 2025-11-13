Rewired and Overwhelmed – A Discussion About AI

By Mary O’KEEFE

On Nov. 20 CV Cares/iMPACT Foundation LA is hosting a discussion on AI [Artificial Intelligence] and how technology is affecting the lives of youth and adults.

The event is titled “Rewired and Overwhelmed – AI, Anxiety and the Price of Progress.” It will be a presentation for parents, educators and school leaders and will be led by Jamie Given, a local licensed therapist with years of experience supporting families and adolescents.

The event will be held at the Crescenta Valley High School’s cafeteria on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m.

“The presentation will focus on how artificial intelligence and technology are affecting the mental health and development of students from kindergarten through 12th grade. We will also focus on what families can do to respond and support their children by creating awareness and education around the topic,” said Given.

According to a 2020 study at the Pew Research Center, about one in five parents of children younger than 12 say their child has his/her own smartphone. The study also found that 37% of parents of children aged 9 to 11 report his/her child has their own smartphone, compared with 13% of those with a child 5 to 8; 5% of those with a child aged 3 to 4; and 3% of those with a child who is 2 years old or younger. The majority of parents whose children have their own smartphones and are under the age of 12 say the major reasons their child has a smartphone is to make

it easy for their child to contact them (78%) and to be able to easily get in touch with their child (73%).

AI is advancing at an extremely rapid pace and, like it or not, kids are dealing with this technology every day.

“Parents need to understand the emotional and psychological effects of AI-driven platforms on their children. This talk offers practical tools and clarity to protect the well-being [of these children],” Given said.

There have been studies that look at how the use of cellphones and social media are affecting the attention span of children and adults. Given said she has seen these effects.

“I have seen both children and teens struggle with focus, emotional regulation and impulse control. These platforms are designed to be fast-paced and have immediate gratification, which makes it harder for developing brains to slow down, concentrate, or tolerate boredom. The result can be increased anxiety, academic difficulty and a lower tolerance for frustration in both classroom and home settings. Many children struggle with focus and coping because their brains are constantly overstimulated,” she added.

In the discussion on Nov. 20, Given will touch on the dangers that some can face through this technology. While concerns continue about online predators, beyond that there are other issues that kids face.

“Kids face social comparison, anxiety, cyberbullying, exposure to harmful content and decreased real-life social skills due to excessive screen use,” Given said.

AI can be an educational tool, it can help with homework and expand knowledge but it can also be a slippery slope that takes users way down a “rabbit hole” as they dig deeper into a subject.

“AI is now incorporated into nearly every platform that kids use every day. It learns their habits and feeds content designed to keep them engaged, shaping how they think, feel and view themselves. This means kids are not just passively watching or scrolling; they are being influenced by systems built to capture attention, encourage comparison and intensify emotional responses,” Given added.

The Nov. 20 discussion will cover not just the technology children face but how parents can prepare for the ever-changing waves of AI.

This event is in partnership with CV Cares/iMPACT LA as part of a coalition of organization members that focus on supporting youth and young adults. The CV Cares Youth Ambassador Club is the youth arm of the organization.

“The main goal of CV Cares is to protect and empower people by reducing substance use and promoting mental wellness throughout the Crescenta Valley and surrounding foothills. Our coalition unites schools, parents, youth, law enforcement, mental health professionals and community organizations to work collaboratively toward a shared vision – a community where people, with a good focus on young people, feel supported, informed and connected,” said Victoria Malone, executive director and founder of CV Cares. “This talk is important for parents to attend because AI and internet use are shaping how today’s youth think, feel and connect with the world around them. The rapid growth of algorithm-driven platforms is influencing adolescent brain development, social behavior and mental health in ways that many families are still learning to understand. This conversation helps parents see what’s happening beneath the surface – how technology and AI are designed to capture attention, how this impacts stress and anxiety, and what practical steps parents can take to set healthy digital boundaries at home.

“By attending, parents will gain insight, tools and confidence to guide their children toward a more balanced relationship with technology – fostering digital awareness, emotional wellbeing and stronger family connections in an increasingly wired world.”

The event is co-sponsored by Prom Plus and Prom Plus Club. Prom Plus started after the murder of a Crescenta Valley High School student at an unsupervised after-prom party at an Anaheim hotel. Although that tragedy occurred over 30 years ago the loss continues to echo through the hallways of the campus. Prom Plus created a safe place for students after prom but has gone beyond that with the founding of Prom Plus Club at CVHS, giving students support and volunteer opportunities.

Malone added that partnering with organizations like Prom Plus is essential to CV Cares outreach.

To find out more about CV Cares/iMPACT Foundation go to www.impactfoundationla.org.

For information and to support Prom Plus visit www.promplus.org.

For more information on the speaking series by Jamie Given visit www.jamiegiven.com; for general information visit www.givenguidance.com.

CVHS is located at 2900 Community Ave. The cafeteria is off Glenwood Avenue just south of Community Avenue.