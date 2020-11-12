A Spooktacular Evening: A Virtual Halloween Benefit for The Campbell Center

The Campbell Center held a virtual Halloween benefit on Thursday, Oct. 29 called A Spooktacular Evening. The benefit supported the Center’s mission: to partner with adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, empower them to successfully gain independence and attain their desired outcomes through opportunity and choice.

The Campbell Center operates three homes for 22 residents, provides employment support and offers various mainstream educational opportunities in a community setting.

The event was successful as the Campbell Center raised over $28,000 to support its mission. The entertainment for the evening featured magic from John Carney, renowned magician of the Magic Castle, comedy from Pam Ropfogel, Halloween themed trivia, and an online auction.

Sponsors for the event included Disney, Jerry Campbell (founder of The Campbell Center), Kiwanis Club of Glendale, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Express Employment Professionals of Glendale, Aisha Haque and Jeffrey Craig, and Western Drug.

