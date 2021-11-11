Chace Taylor Malone Impact Foundation Begins Its Journey of Support

After the death of their son, a boy’s parents create a foundation to help others.

By Mary O’KEEFE

The inaugural fundraiser for the Chace Taylor Malone Impact Foundation LA will be on Thursday, Nov. 18 at the Scholl Canyon Golf Course. Because this is the first fundraiser for the foundation for many it will be the foundation’s initial introduction to the community.

Chace Taylor Malone attended Crescenta Valley High School and graduated in 2011. On Jan. 2 of this year Chace lost his life after a struggle with anxiety and depression that led him to substance abuse. He was 27 years old.

Chace’s parents, Victoria and Michael, describe their son as charismatic and caring with many friends. It is those friends who have inspired them to create the Chace Taylor Malone Impact Foundation.

Chace’s parents have joined a club that no parent wants to belong to. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2019 there were a total of 4,777 overdose deaths involving teens in the U.S. while the number of overdose deaths among all ages was over 70,000.

Those who are battling drug addiction often feel alone, and many times families feel that loneliness as well as they try to find help for their child. The newly formed Chace Taylor Malone Impact Foundation is hoping to create a bridge between the individuals who need help to end their abuse, and to the families and friends who want to help them. They are setting up a series of resources that can act as lifelines for those who need answers, from rehabilitation centers to a nutritionist. The foundation will be the resource that is so difficult for many in need to find.

“I have known Chace my whole life,” said John Song. “Chace passed away on my birthday.”

Song and Chace were good friends. They went to school together, enjoyed skateboarding and going to movies. They were friends whose bond grew stronger as they went through school.

Song is one of the friends who reached out to the Malones and offered to help with the foundation. He is a sponsor of the golf tournament.

Song has never had a close friend die and the fact that it was such a good friend who died made a tremendous impact on him. Prior to Chace’s death, Song and some business partners were working toward opening a new business. They were months away from opening their business but for Song losing Chace brought to light how fleeting life can be. Within the week he began his business.

“I took a leap of faith,” he said.

His business has been, and is, quite successful and he attributes opening at the right time as inspiration from Chace, his friend who was always there for him.

“Chace taught me to be brave,” he said. “He was extremely brave.”

Song added his friend was willing to speak to anyone and to be friends with everyone.

“I think one thing [about] Chace was he was always looking for something; he didn’t know what that was. He didn’t know where he wanted to put his efforts. He was looking for happiness but drugs [became] his avenue,” he said.

When Chace was with his circle of strong friends he was protected but, according to Song, he joined with others who were not making the right choices.

Song said there was a time when he was drifting as well and was with “friends” who didn’t have his best interests at heart. He saw that happening to Chace as well.

“We did our best to keep him sober,” he said of Chace and how his childhood friends tried to step in. “He [drifted] away to people who were using drugs.”

Song added the best advice he has for people is to choose the right friends.

“If you want better changes in your life hang out with friends who want the same thing,” he said. “Be with friends who are not afraid to call you out. Please spend time with people who actually know you.”

The deadline to register for the golf tournament is today, Thursday, Nov. 11.