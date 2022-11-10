2022 General Election is Over … But Results are Not Official Yet

By Mary O’KEEFE

Election 2022 is over but that doesn’t mean we all know how candidates and measures have fared. It takes a while to process and count ballots across the country; however, this is what is known so far in LA County and the state.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean Logan announced “semi-final” results for the 2022 General Election.

A total of 1,318,093 ballots were processed and counted with 23.42% of registered voters casting ballots. There are still “many outstanding ballots to be processed and counted in the official election canvass,” according to the Registrar Office.

“During the official election canvass, all vote by mail, conditional and provisional ballots received on Election Day are processed and verified. Once verified, they will be counted,” according to the LA County Registrar Office.

The first post-Election Day ballot count update is scheduled for Friday with another update scheduled on Nov. 15, 18, 22, 25, 29 and Dec. 2 and Dec. 5, if needed.

A reminder that the results below are not the final numbers but those available as of Wednesday: U.S. Representative District 28 – Judy Chu has 65.75%, Wes Hallman 34.25%; District 30 – Adam Schiff has 72.05% and G. “Maebe A. Girl” Pudlo 27.95%; California State Assembly District 44 – Laura Friedman has 66.30% and Barry Curtis Jacobsen 33.70%.

The LA County Sheriff’s Dept. race has Robert Luna at 56.78% of the vote and Alex Villanueva has 43.22%.

In the governor’s race the statewide results are: Gavin Newsom with 57.6% and Brian Dahle 42.4%. Voters in LA County semi-results for the governor’s race are: Gavin Newsom 63.45% and Brian Dahle 36.55%.

The LA mayor’s race as of Wednesday had Rick Caruso at 51.25% and Karen Bass at 48.75%.

More semi-final results can be found at lavote.net.

As of Wednesday afternoon there are very close races in many areas of the country including the Arizona governor’s race and a run-off in the senate race in Georgia.