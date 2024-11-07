District Supporters Listen in to State of the Schools

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

Under starlit skies supporters of the Glendale Unified School District gathered outside the Glendale Community College auditorium on Wednesday evening, Oct. 30. The occasion was to hear a presentation by Superintendent Dr. Darneika Watson on the state of the schools.

The event, sponsored by the Glendale Educational Foundation in celebration of its 20-year anniversary, started with a wine reception in the courtyard outside the auditorium. In addition to food and drink provided by the college, the Hoover High School jazz band quietly performed a medley of music for a grateful audience.

The crowd moved into the auditorium to find seats in anticipation of the evening’s presentations. Bethany Harrington, GEF executive director, led the festivities offering introductions of the evening’s program. Dr. Ryan Cornner, superintendent and president of the Glendale Community College, welcomed the crowd reminding them that GCC is “their” college. He highlighted some of the achievements of the college including partnering with high schools to provide educational opportunities so when seniors graduate from high school they have also earned an AA degree. Future plans include the college’s ability to provide its students with a BA degree in the field of restorative justice and rehabilitation.

GEF President Manuel Magpapian took the mic to outline the many achievements of GEF over the past 20 years including providing students “with the tools they need for success.”

“It is an honor to play a role in shaping GEF’s enduring legacy,” he said adding that it was also an honor to work with executive director Harrington, the GEF board of directors, Superintendent Dr. Watson, the GUSD leadership team and board of education.

He also spoke of his own struggles as a student and how important it is to “invest in our children’s futures.”

Harrington then oversaw the presentation of awards. Teacher of the year was presented to Dr. Maria Capdevila Gutierrez, a Spanish dual language immersion teacher at Toll Middle School, and Rosario Esquivel, classified employee of the year, who is the cafeteria manager Crescenta Valley High School and has been a member of the GUSD for 36 years.

Members of the dance team at Glendale High School performed for the audience before GUSD board of education president Shant Sahakian stepped up to give an address on behalf of the board of education. Clark Magnet High School student and board of education student board member Lily Tanossian then shared insights with audience members.

But the main event of the evening was the address on the state of the schools by GUSD Superintendent Dr. Darneika Watson.

Overall the message delivered by Dr. Watson was one of determination and acknowledging the accomplishments of the district.

“We are going to continue to work diligently to continue to lead this district in a way no other district has been led,” she said adding thanks to the partners of the district and their support.

She touched on the diversity of the needs of the students in the district, which is one of the largest in California.

“Together we are preparing every one of them for success in college and career readiness,” she said.

She proudly recited the awards received by district schools: ten blue ribbon schools and 26 California distinguished schools.

Dr. Watson credited Steelers coach Mike Tomlin with her leadership style stating, “You can’t do ordinary things and expect unique results.”

“I think about this quote as it pertains to the success of our district,” she said. She then thanked the GEF for challenging the district and for making the district think outside the box.

Dr. Watson also outlined the “extraordinary” accomplishments of the district “from academic excellence to exceptional programs.” She went on to state that these accomplishments improve the outcomes, increase the enrollment, expand partnerships and foster community. She added that changes, especially in technology, of the last 20 years have changed the way teachers teach.

“The students of today are training for jobs that haven’t even been [in existence yet],” she said.

She lauded Clark Magnet High School for being a “world class technology-focused institution” ranking among the top 1% of high schools in the nation.

Through the partnerships with community and business, Dr. Watson relayed that the future looks bright for all students as they enter college and careers.

“At GUSD we know that our diversity is our strength,” she said.

Closing the night was a rousing performance by the drumlines of Glendale High School, Hoover High School and Crescenta Valley High School.