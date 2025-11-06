The American Legion and Veterans Day Observance

The nation observes Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Locally, Veterans Day will be observed at Two Strike Park.

By Mary O’KEEFE

An unknown World War I American soldier was buried in Arlington National Cemetery. This site, on a hillside overlooking the Potomac River and the city of Washington, D.C., became the focal point of reverence for America’s veterans. Similar ceremonies of an unknown soldier buried in each nation’s highest place of honor also took place in England and France. These gestures took place annually on Nov. 11 giving universal recognition to the celebrated end of WWI fighting at 11 a.m., Nov. 11, 1918 – the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. The day became known as Armistice Day, according to the Veterans Administration.

For many veterans, service does not end when they leave active duty. Veterans continue to serve their communities and continue to support other veterans. One of the best ways for them to do that is by joining the American Legion and/or Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). In the Crescenta Valley area those organizations are American Legion Post 288 and VFW Post 1614.

The American Legion was founded in March 1919 by the American Expeditionary Forces still stationed in Europe awaiting passage home from WWI, according to the American Legion. It was founded by soldiers who knew when they returned to civilian life they would need support. Today that peer support continues.

“I grew up a military brat and served during the Vietnam era. Being around vets has always been part of my life. I enjoy the camaraderie I have with the vets in Post 288,” said Lynn McGinnis, veteran member of Post 288.

Fellow veteran Robert Wollenweber added camaraderie is an important reason why he joined the American Legion. He also likes supporting veterans in the community.

“I am personally a member because the other members are really great guys and stand-up people in the community,” Wollenweber said. “It also feels good to volunteer.”

Serving the community is a big part of what is American Legion Post 288. It supports numerous non-profits through a series of events including hosting bingo events at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall at 4011 La Crescenta Ave. It supports Scouts, including chartering Troop 288, the CV Chamber of Commerce, CV Town Council, Montrose Christmas Parade, Prom Plus and CVHS robotics team 589, to mention a few organizations.

But at its core, the American Legion supports veterans, including navigating the Veterans Administration.

“The Legion can help young returning veterans get any service-related health care and other earned veterans’ benefits. We help older vets [get] different benefits including death benefits. Our post service officer routinely helps older veterans and their families get duplicate copies of their service records,” McGinnis said. “Regardless of age, all veterans need immediate access to their DD214 and we can help them file for a copy.”

DD214 is a Report of Separation that is filled out by service members when they separate, retire or are discharged from active duty.

Although it offers so much support, nationwide the American Legion has seen a decline in membership.

“Most veterans have served a four-year hitch and are in their mid 20s when they get out. Their priorities are job, career, marriage, family and [housing],” McGinnis said. “This keeps them busy into their 40s when their kids head off to college.”

He added that is when community-minded veterans start to get involved in their community and join the American Legion or other veterans service organizations.

Wollenweber considers it more of a generational thing; oftentimes young adults don’t volunteer as much as they had in the past. He added that trend can be seen in other organizations that are finding it difficult to maintain memberships.

But there are other reasons why some young veterans may hesitate to join.

“I was fortunate to have a job, a home and a wife and we were expecting our first born,” said veteran Mike Baldwin of when he returned from service in Vietnam. “I kind of put Vietnam behind me until I retired … and was able to work with the VFW and American Legion in trying to understand the problems that some of our veterans were going through.”

He said through the American Legion he went to schools and began sharing some of the experiences he faced in Vietnam.

“[At first] I didn’t feel comfortable doing that but I realized, late in the day, that I wanted to tell my story and not have someone else tell it and be misinformed. So that’s one reason I got active in the American Legion,” Baldwin said.

Supporting the American Legion is a good way of honoring Veterans Day, whether a veteran or a civilian. For veterans, the American Legion offers camaraderie. For civilians, supporting the American Legion can take the form of attending and supporting its events.

“This year the veterans’ communities across the country are celebrating 250 years of veterans serving America. The U.S. Army was formed in June 1775, the U.S. Navy in October 1775 and the U.S. Marine Corps in November 1775. We celebrated the Army’s and Navy’s 250th birthdays with a breakfast celebration in June and October and will celebrate the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday this Saturday morning, Nov. 8. We will celebrate the Marine Corps’ 250th and 250 years of veterans serving America on Monday, Nov. 10 at the Lincoln Elementary School’s annual Veterans Day recognition program. Finally, on Tuesday, Nov. 11 we will celebrate 250 years of veterans serving America at our annual Veterans Day program in Two Strike Park,” McGinnis added.

The breakfasts of the American Legion Post 288 are held on the second Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall, 4011 La Crescenta Ave.

For veterans interested in finding out more about the American Legion Post 288 visit www,vetspost288.com or come to a meeting, which is held on the first Wednesday of each month at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s Veterans Day ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave.