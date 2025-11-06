Local Glendale Mom Receives $2,500 Surprise

By Dominique ROCHA

Since 2020, it has been one thing after another for Glendale resident Annie Azizian. From busy life as a mom of three, getting diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2021, and a recent car accident, Azizian has been struggling to catch her breath.

A bit of relief came for Azizian on the pickleball court one day. While she was warming up for her pickleball game, a giant pink and blue mascot came through the gym doors to deliver a check for Azizian. It turned out that Azizian had won a $2,500 rent check by playing the trivia game PropQwiz.

“I was shocked and thinking to myself, ‘Is there anyone else in this gym who’s playing this game?’” Azizian said.

The surprise was orchestrated by Azizian’s pickleball partner Chelsea Lawrence and PropQwiz founder and CEO Jim Casey. Through a bit of internet sleuthing, Casey and his team were able to locate Azizian via Instagram and organize for Casey to hand-deliver the rent check to Azizian.

PropQwiz is a real estate trivia game where players guess the listing prices of different homes each day. Players like Azizian can win rent checks or even their own home.

Casey drew on inspiration from his own life to create the trivia app. For years, he and his wife spent time walking through neighborhoods and quizzing each other on the prices of homes. When Casey realized others played their own versions of this game among themselves, he knew he had to find a way to connect the community.

“It turned out the game my wife and I were playing while walking the dog was something that other people were doing on aggregator sites like Zillow just for fun,” Casey said. “We thought if we made it a free real game with real prizes, that would be fun.”

PropQwiz runs on a collaborative basis. The homes featured on the apps are chosen in partnership with photographers and realtors across the country. Every day at 6 p.m., players can log onto the live game and guess the home for the day. The 10 closest guesses end up on the day’s leaderboard and at the end of the week one person is chosen from those five leaderboards to win the $2,500 prize.

When possible, Casey makes sure to be “the man in the suit” and hand-delivers the prizes to winners. PropQwiz has been able to help others like Azizian with $30,000 in prizes already given away.

“Whenever it’s close enough to drive, we go in person,” Casey said. “It’s the best part of my year.”

Winning the prize money couldn’t have come at a better time for Azizian.

“It’s been like being in survival mode as a parent,” Azizian said. With the help of PropQwiz, Azizian was able to catch up on a few of her bills.

“Constantly worrying about my kids’ college tuition and trying to keep up with bills all play a big role in just surviving day to day,” Azizian said.

PropQwiz is gearing up to give away its largest prize yet – a new home.

“We wanted to do something life-changing,” Casey said. “I was lucky enough to be raised in a stable home and I want people to feel a sense of security and excitement at the same time.”

Players can start playing PropQwiz now and have a chance to win $350,000.

“I’m so thankful to have this happen to me,” Azizian said. “It really came at the right time in my life.”