Local Business Helps Kiwanis Help Others

For over 30 years the La Cañada/La Crescenta-AM Chapter of Kiwanis has helped deliver food seven days a week to organizations that help those in need. Through the generosity of food donations from Ralph’s grocery stores in La Cañada and La Crescenta individuals and families in the surrounding communities have been able to have a meal when they otherwise might have gone hungry.

Mr. Ngy Si, owner of Golden Donut Place at 504 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada, has donated his donuts three times a week for the last 10 years to the Kiwanis organization.

“I am proud to help those less fortunate,” said Si.

Newly-elected Kiwanis president Sydni Taylor said, “During these unprecedented times, a lot of people are hurting! Our Kiwanis chapter is a volunteer service organization and focuses on food deliveries, provides a Memorial weekend community breakfast, distributes youth scholarships, and works with local area middle and high school youth groups to make a difference in the community.”

For more information about Kiwanis and for those interested in community service, contact Taylor at sydnitaylor@kw.com.