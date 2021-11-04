Veterans Day Ceremonies Planned in the Area

By Mary O’KEEFE

On Nov. 11, 1909, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Armistice Day. Although the official end to “The Great War” – World War I – happened when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919 the fighting had actually ceased seven months earlier on Nov. 11, 1918. This is why Armistice Day was recognized on Nov. 11. On June 4, 1926 the U.S. Congress officially recognized Armistice Day. It was originally designated to recognize veterans of WWI, known as “the war to end all wars;” however, in 1954 after troops fought in WWII and Korea, Congress amended the day, removing the word “armistice” and replacing it with “veterans.”

This Veterans Day there are several in-person ceremonies planned throughout the area.

Two Strike Park. American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1614 will be hosting a Veterans Day ceremony at Two Strike Park on Nov. 11 beginning at 8 a.m.

Last year the outdoor event was canceled but veterans supported Operation Gratitude, a national organization that has delivered gift boxes to American soldiers, sailors, Marines and airman who were deployed to conflicts around the world, according to Lynn McGinnis, American Legions Post 288 member.

“Last year, with wars ending, Operation Gratitude starting sending gift boxes to veterans around the country,” McGinnis said.

Posts 288 and 1614 delivered 50 gifts last year and will deliver 167 this year, he added.

This year the posts will be commemorating Veterans Day for an entire week. From Saturday, Nov. 6 to Tuesday, Nov. 9 the veterans will deliver Operation Gratitude gift boxes to 167 veterans in the community. On Wednesday, Nov. 1, they will present a Veterans Day program at Lincoln Elementary School leading up to the Nov. 11 ceremony at Two Strike Park at 8 a.m. Then, after that ceremony, at 10 a.m. they will go to Twelve Oaks retirement community and host a Veterans Day program for the residents. On Friday, Nov. 12, they will have a Veterans Day luncheon at Glendale Kiwanis Club then end the week on Saturday, Nov. 13 by hosting their traditional breakfast at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall (American Legion Post 288), 4011 La Crescenta Ave., La Crescenta/Glendale 91214 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“[Veterans Day] is a happy day celebrating our time in service. It’s all about the men and women veterans who are still with us serving their various communities,” McGinnis said. “[At Two Strike Park] we are celebrating ‘Veterans in the Community’ with an upbeat ceremony including some new musical [additions.]”

Two Strike Park will be an outdoor ceremony with chairs provided for seating at the park near the Memorial Wall. The park is located at 5107 Rosemont Ave., La Crescenta.

Vietnam Memorial in Montrose. For the second year, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will be placing a wreath at the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Montrose.

“It seems most fitting since this memorial was built in 1968 and it was the very first memorial in the nation dedicated exclusively to [those serving in the military] that lost their lives in the Vietnam War,” stated Jeanette Stirdivant, member of the DAR.

The memorial has names of local service members who died during the Vietnam War. DAR is a patriotic organization that supports the community.

“For us the main thing was to do something for our community,” she added.

Stirdivant said Veterans Day is a time to show veterans how much their service is appreciated, which is something that was not often done for those returning from Vietnam.

DAR supports veterans in many ways including having programs for veterans living with disabilities. They work directly with Veterans Village in Glendale, and with the VA Loma Linda Health Center. They also help provide needed items for veterans who are moving into a home for the first time and, in the spring, provide diaper bags for veteran families with babies and/or are expecting.

The wreath will be laid at the Vietnam Memorial at the corner of Ocean View Boulevard and Honolulu Avenue in Montrose at 9:30 a.m.

City of Glendale. For months the City of Glendale has been gathering veteran stories that they have compiled into a video that will pay tribute to Veterans Day. The video can be viewed on GTV6, the city’s YouTube Channel (youtube.com/myglendale), and Facebook @MyGlendale.

City of Burbank. The City of Burbank and Burbank Veterans Committee are hosting a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at McCambridge Park War Memorial. The pre-ceremony concert begins at 10:15 a.m. with the ceremony beginning at 11 a.m.

The concert will be performed by the Burbank Community Band. The ceremony will include a fly-over by the Condor Squadron.

McCambridge War Memorial is located at the corner of Amherst Drive and San Fernando Road in Burbank. For more information, call (818) 238-5378.