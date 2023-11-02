Salvation Army-Glendale Hosts Laugh Fest to Raise Funds

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

Every holiday season, shoppers can find red kettles around town indicating a point of collection for the Salvation Army. The accompanying ringing of a bell is a gentle reminder that the Army is collecting money to ease the pains of those in need. According to its website www.salvationarmy.org, the bell is also “the sound of help, hope and comfort to our neighbors when they need it most during the holidays and beyond.”

Each year the Salvation Army holds a kettle kickoff event to raise awareness of its holiday efforts while providing a way for the community to support those efforts.

This year, the Salvation Army provides a laugh (or two) at its kettle kickoff. The kickoff takes place on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 9 at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood and features comedians Christopher Titus, Rachel Bradley and Bill Gardell.

Billed as a chance to “join us for a night of comedy to fight homelessness,” the show offers access to the entertainers, who will make themselves available, and there will be snacks and wine for sale, according to Kelly Berggren, captain of the Salvation Army-Glendale.

“We moved the event to the evening thinking more people could attend and not have to leave for work,” Berggren said of the reason of changing the event from a morning affair to the an evening one.

The well-known entertainers – Christopher Titus, Rachel Bradley and Bill Gardell – are providing their comedic talents at no charge to the Army further ensuring that proceeds will go directly to feeding and shower programs for the homeless in addition to supporting The Booth Home and Chester Village housing programs that the Army oversees. Proceeds will also benefit The Zone after-school program for kids.

The Zone addresses the needs of children – an estimated one in five – who are alone after the school day ends. According to its website, The Zone at the Salvation Army-Glendale “provides homework assistance and tutoring to encourage higher grades and boosts motivation [through] team-building activities and cooperative learning experiences that help develop essential social skills, our programs are designed to empower kids to unlock their potential and thrive.”

Berggren said that the kettle kickoff and red kettles are the biggest fundraisers of the year.

“We do not receive any government grants for [The Zone] program,” he said. “It is run on donations only.”

The kettle kickoff is on Thursday night, Nov. 9 at the El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood. Doors open at 7 p.m.; the show starts at 8 p.m. Note that it is reserved seating only; tickets start at $100.

To purchase tickets, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/371/pr/1178166/pe/11353217 and open an account or click on the QR code.