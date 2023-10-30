Nights of the Jack: A Glowing Halloween Wonderland in Calabasas

By Charly SHELTON

Halloween is just around the corner. It’s time for those last-minute photo ops and family outings before the big night of trick-or-treat. It’s time to step into a mystical wonderland, nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains, where the autumn nights come alive with the magical glow of thousands of jack o’ lanterns. The community is invited to experience Nights of the Jack in nearby Calabasas, a family-friendly Halloween event that brings a fun, quintessential Halloween experience for all ages.

As guests embark on the ¾ mile walking trail at King Gillette Ranch, they will find themselves immersed in an almost overwhelming number of illuminated jack o’ lanterns. Some stand alone, scattered across the ground to make a tapestry of light. Others are showcased together, each one a piece of a larger illuminated picture, like a T. rex skeleton or a giant octopus. They all meld together to create a captivating and eerie landscape across the length of the trail.

Each corner turned reveals a new and surprising theme, from classic movie monsters to aliens to dinosaurs and even Bikini Bottom and SpongeBob SquarePants. The soft, warm glow of these pumpkins illuminates the path, creating a whimsical atmosphere that’s perfect for all ages. And where the pumpkins end, the light displays begin. Hanging above the walkway in arches or covering each branch of the giant oak trees along the path, the light displays complement the jack o’ lanterns and give a further ambient glow for those photos and videos that almost beg to be captured.

Outside of the walking path, smaller guests can get lost in a hay bale maze while older guests enjoy the Spookeasy bar, featuring hot cider and seasonal cocktails. Food trucks line the entry plaza and, while waiting for their order, guests can explore some merchandise booths, a tarot reader and even see a live pumpkin carving display.

Nights of the Jack is a fun event for the family and, honestly, it’s all about the pictures. In a sea of scary Halloween haunts, it’s nice to have these events for the whole family that are less about the scares and more about just seeing some pumpkins and taking some nice pictures. The combination of the natural beauty of the Santa Monica Mountains and the classic Halloween nostalgia of a glowing pumpkin creates a memorable experience that your camera roll will thank you for. It’s a perfect way to celebrate the Halloween season with family and friends.

Nights of the Jack is coming to an end on Halloween night, so act fast if this is for you. The event runs nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., which is ample time to experience the trail and the other aspects of the festival. Visit NightsOfTheJack.com for tickets and more info.