Haunted Happenings in the Foothills

By Bethany BROWN

All Hallows’ Eve has arrived and Crescenta Valley has plenty of fun, socially distanced events planned for the community. While classic trick-or-treating was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s set to return this year – though caution is advised. The CDC recommends wearing masks while going from door to door.

For those looking for scares rather than candy, Nightmare in Whiting Woods is one of the best-known private haunts in the foothills. This will mark 11 years that the haunt has taken over Whiting Woods but nearly two decades since it first began in the area. It was previously held on Vista Court.

Nightmare in Whiting Woods is designed, built and run by resident David Krohn and his crew, which begin preparing in early September.

“We’re going to do a drive-through [event] like we did last year,” Krohn said. “With the Octoberfest and the Christmas parade being canceled we thought it would be more appropriate to not have everybody at the house.”

Krohn said visitors can expect to be welcomed on the street by two hand-built Victorian mansion facades, an arsenal of animatronic props and a graveyard with spooky ghouls lurking in the dark awaiting passing cars. He emphasized how fun it was last year and thinks that there was a higher turnout then due to there being no line for entry.

“We want as many people to come as possible,” Krohn said. “I just look forward to seeing people come by and hopefully they’ll have a lot of fun. We really just appreciate everyone supporting us all these years.”

The drive-through haunt will be held both Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31 from sunset to 11 p.m. at 413 Whiting Woods Road. Krohn anticipates its return to a walk-through version next year.

Another drive-by option for festive fun is Fun and Frights in the Foothills “spooktacular” tour. Starting at dusk on Oct. 31, families may drive (or walk) past identified houses that have been decorated for the occasion. The tour is presented by Crescenta Valley Weekly with Glendale Area Schools Credit Union and sponsored by Property Masters Realty, CVWD and C&M Printing. The community map of participating addresses can be found on page 13.

For those looking for some exercise before consuming mass quantities of candy, SAFE’s (Streets Are For Everyone) “Finish the Ride” event will be held on Oct. 31 at Valencia Heritage Park beginning at 8 a.m.

SAFE founder Damian Kevitt was involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision in February 2013 and lost his right leg as a result. After four months in intensive care and 11 surgeries, he had to relearn how to ride a bicycle with the intention of finishing the cycling ride he was on prior to the incident.

“In that process I started getting a better understanding of just how dangerous the streets of Los Angeles are,” Kevitt said. “I recognized that this kind of thing happens to people on a daily basis all across Southern California and the desire I had to finish my ride turned into a campaign for safer streets.”

SAFE’s mission stretches beyond just cyclists and emphasizes street safety for everybody.

“It’s a ride, it’s a run, it’s a walk and it’s a roll – we allow skateboarders or roller bladers and things like that – we try to be all inclusive in terms of active transportation and people getting out and doing fun, active things,” Kevitt said.

The Halloween event will consist of a 5K or 10K run and a 12-mile, 25-mile or 62-mile ride from which to choose. There will also be raffles with prizes offered, a beer garden and various vendors offering giveaways and providing food and drinks. Costumes are especially encouraged.

“It’s a really fun event for a great cause; 100% of proceeds support Streets Are For Everyone’s mission to make streets safer for all road users,” Kevitt said. “Come out and have a great time.”

To register for a run or ride, visit https://www.finishtheride.org/ftr-santa-clarita.