Much to See – and Do – at Brewery Artwalk

If you’re looking for something different to do this fall, the Brewery Artwalk opens Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 for its fall Artwalk that features two days of open studios on Main Street in Lincoln Heights, just east of the LA River.

A venerable institution, the Brewery Artwalk is in its 38th year of welcoming the public to this twice-yearly event. It’s a unique opportunity to explore your way around the campus – a fascinating jumble of former industrial buildings which were once home to East Side Tap Brewery and later Pabst Blue Ribbon – are now home to hundreds of artists and creatives, many of whom will be opening their studios during the weekend.

You’ll find nearly every discipline represented here and the pleasure of meeting the artist in their studio is a wonderful way to fall in love with original art. Start your collection with a connection to the person who made it, and you will have a story to go with the artwork that adds layers of meaning to the experience and your memories of your visit.

This event is for everyone! From families to first time buyers, collectors to curators, experienced art denizens to young kids experiencing the artworld for the first time.

You can easily get a jump on your gift giving and build (or start!) your own art collection with a visit to the Brewery Artwalk. It’s a free event, and is sure to be a great day of exploring and seeing.

There will be a beer garden in the middle of the complex with a menu of easy to eat on-the-go food, plus an array of food trucks on Avenue 21. Free parking is available at the UPS facility on Moulton Avenue. Open Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., located at 2100 N. Main St. in Los Angeles. Message line: (323) 638-9382. Visit www.breweryartwalk.com; email info@breweryartwalk.com.