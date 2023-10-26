Helicopters and Heroes at Airshow

Nearly every year, an airshow that spotlights the rotary-only industry is held at Hansen Dam Sports Complex. The helicopter air show is designed to familiarize the public with the pilots and crew who fly for fire departments, medical services, search and rescue teams and electronic news gathering industries for organizations such as ABC Channel 7, various police agencies and local military branches.

Volunteer Event Director Steve Goldworthy noted that the event gets larger every year and with the big day coming up there are still more helicopter pilots throwing their hats in the ring. So far over 20 helicopters are slated to land at the Hansen Dam airfield … and that number increases every day. These helicopters will be available for exploration by the public while on the ground and many will be offering helicopter rides to give a bird’s eye view of the grounds. In addition to the aircrafts, first responder vehicles, both modern and classic with some dating back as early as the 1940s, will be available for viewing. Modern vehicles on view include everything from SWAT cars to mobile command stations.

Event coordinators hope to engage the helicopter flight crews and first responder teams with the community by allowing the public to speak to the teams and share information about helicopters. Goldworthy acknowledged that there is a lack of common knowledge about helicopter’s roles in public safety.

“The purpose of the event is to answer questions and teach how helicopters fly and some of the things they can and can’t do,” he said.

For those who find themselves inspired, recruiters will be present for the military, police and schools with criminal justice classes and opportunities. Everything, including admission, will be free except for the food, which includes a selection of food trucks and hot dogs grilled by the Whiteman Aviation Explorer organization.

A highlight of the day will be the swearing-in of an estimated 50 people as new American citizens. According to its website, the American Heroes Airshow co-hosts, with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, a special naturalization ceremony. A guest speaker will welcome the new citizens as they prepare to recite the Oath of Allegiance.

The American Heroes Air Show is held at Hansen Dam Sports Complex, located at 11798 Foothill Blvd. in Lake View Terrace, on Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Admission is free.