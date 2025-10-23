Glendale City Clerk Dr. Suzie Abajian Wows AAUW Members

By Ruth SOWBY

The Glendale branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) met on Oct. 11 at the Oakmont Country Club for lunch and program, “Women in Education and Politics.” Dr. Bev Van Citters, branch president, welcomed members and guests. Member Diane Lambillotte introduced guest speaker AAUW member and Glendale City Clerk Dr. Suzie Abajian.

A Glendale resident, Dr. Abajian has worked in education for more than 24 years as a teacher, administrator and professor at UCLA, Loyola Marymount University and Occidental College. She earned her Ph.D. in education from UCLA. Her years of public service included two terms on the South Pasadena Unified School Board of Education. Prior to taking on the role of city clerk, she was co-owner of A&A Consulting, an advocacy consulting firm.

During Dr. Abajian’s remarks all learned her family immigrated from Syria to Glendale in 1988. The history of her father (Moses Abajian) is harrowing. He was born in a refugee camp in Aleppo, Syria following the Genocide. He was the first in his family to receive a B.A. (equivalent to an Ph.D.). Dr. Abajian displayed her father’s degree from the American University of Beirut, Lebanon.

Once in the U.S., he worked for the Glendale Unified School District for 20 years as a bilingual assistant for English learners.

Dr. Abajian grew up in her family’s bookstore.

“Be kind and gentle with the books,” her father would say. (He still had to sell them.)

Asked if she would run for higher office, Dr. Abajian answered, “I’m holding off for now.”

She has a 5-year-old daughter who is Dr. Abajian’s “first priority.”

She ended her remarks with, “I’m in the company of women who have been trail blazers and have supported me in running for office and in higher education.”

AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.