Traditional Homecoming … with Some Twists

By Mary O’KEEFE

There is a quiet … well maybe not so quiet … sign that things are returning to normal. Schools throughout the Glendale Unified School District are enjoying homecoming events.

With a nod to tradition, but remaining COVID-19 safe, students are doing what they have done for the past two years: they’re making the best out of a pandemic situation.

Crescenta Valley High School’s associated student body created a homecoming pre-game event that was held on Friday at Moyse Field. Each class presented a different era and danced for those in the stands. Freshmen represented the 1970s, sophomores the ’80s, juniors did an homage to the ’90s and the seniors took on Y2K. A highlight of the event was the presentation of the homecoming royal courts of 2020 and 2021.

The idea for the pre-game event originated with the school’s ASB.

“We weren’t able to do an indoor rally, like usual, due to COVID restrictions,” said Christine Benitez, CVHS principal.

But the outdoor event didn’t seem to suffer from lack of enthusiasm. Cheerleaders, the pep squad, dance team, band and those in the stands all showed how happy they were to be back, supporting their school in person.

Traditionally, the homecoming dance is either the day of or the day after the homecoming game but the ASB adjusted its dance dates to accommodate an outdoor dance on Nov. 13.

“We were scheduled to go to the Globe Theater but there was a limit to the number who could attend, plus it is an indoor event,” Benitez said.

The CVHS team then pivoted, turning to the Ronald Reagan Library for the Nov. 13 event, which worked better because it was a “much larger” venue and could accommodate an outdoor area so more students could attend, according to Benitez.

The number of students who can attend was still limited but the Reagan Library allowed many more students than the Globe while still being COVID-compliant.

Clark Magnet High School held its first ever homecoming.

“Everyone was waiting for a moment to get back together,” said Emiliya Isagholian, Clark student leader. “We started planning in August and [needed] to make sure all safety protocols were followed.”

“Clark is not like a typical high school,” said Eva Sarkisjan, student leader.

Clark is a magnet high school dedicated to science and technology. Students apply to attend and are chosen through a lottery system. It does not have sports teams, like other schools in the district, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have the same enthusiastic school spirit.

A homecoming event was held outside at the school. Seven hundred tickets were sold, although it is estimated that not all who purchased tickets showed up.

A professional entertainment company was hired that was responsible for the music, lighting and other aspects of the event.

Sarkisjan said that Clark has a reputation that it is just academics and doesn’t have fun events, and she felt the homecoming event was a way to change that perception.

“This was … a great success. Our advertising was done really well,” said Sophia Galstyan.

She added that though they had fun COVID was never far from their thoughts. Student leaders and teachers watched over those in attendance making certain masks were worn and other precautions were followed. Attendees either had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours in advance of the event.

Glendale and Hoover high schools are celebrating their homecoming games and dances later this month. Glendale High will be holding its homecoming rally on Oct. 28, the game will be on Oct. 29 and the homecoming dance will be on Nov. 6.

Glendale will be holding its dance on campus.

“It isn’t super different,” said Ben Wolf, GHS principal.

For the last several years the homecoming dance was held on campus. Of course, in 2020 there was no homecoming celebration and no dance.

“I think [the students] are excited about having a dance,” Wolf said.

The advantage of having the dance on campus is the money the ASB and school will save.

“The kids got to plan, design the lighting and decorations,” he added. They got to choose everything but the venue; it had to be an outside venue.

Teachers and school leaders will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken 24 to 48 hours prior to the dance.

Hoover will hold its homecoming game on Oct. 29 but the dance will be held on Oct. 23. This decision to change the dates had nothing to do with the pandemic but with Halloween.

“The [students] didn’t want to have homecoming on Halloween,” said Jennifer Earl, Hoover principal.

The dance is being held on campus, outside, which is something that has been done in the past. Tickets sales ended on Wednesday and although attendance had to be limited no one was turned away.

Students will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination, like at the other high schools.

Earl said the students at Hoover, like those at other district high schools, are very excited about getting together for the game and dance.

Muir Dampens CVHS Homecoming Celebration

The festivities surrounding the Crescenta Valley High School homecoming game powered the Falcons to a strong performance Friday night, especially on defense where they held the opposing quarterback to just 64 passing yards on nine attempts. The first quarter ended with a 7-7 tie in what looked to be a defensive nail-biter.

Though Muir provided a strong defensive performance that shut out CV in the second quarter, the Mustangs were only able to add a single touchdown to the scoreboard and ended the half up by a single score, 14-7.

Unfortunately for CV, the second half did not go well. Muir’s defense shut down the struggling Falcon offense again when Muir junior Jachai Pulley exploded on offense as a rusher. Muir finished the quarter with 14 points scored, bringing the tally to 28-7. Pulley would finish the game with an impressive 14 carries for 144 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite its struggles, CVHS did not give up and the Falcon faithful who stayed for the fourth quarter were treated to what was almost a comeback for the ages.

Though down by 21 points, CVHS’ offense finally found a rhythm and put up 14 points to close out the game while Muir was held to just six. Unfortunately for the Falcons, the comeback fell short. When the final whistle blew, Muir had claimed its sixth victory of the season by a score of 34-21.

With just two weeks left in the regular season CVHS now stands at 2-5 overall and in fifth place in the Pacific League with a league record of 1-2. Despite a disappointing season thus far, the Falcons can close on a high note as their final two games are against 2-6 (1-2 Pacific) Burbank on Friday, Oct. 22, and against 3-4 (0-3 Pacific) Arcadia next Friday, Oct. 28. The Falcons are the home team in both games with each scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

By Justin HAGER

