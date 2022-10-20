Spooky Fun Returns this Halloween Season

From fighting pirates to collecting candy, this Halloween has something for everyone.

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

The COVID-19 pandemic put a lot of Halloween fun on hold but the spooky holiday is back – and has plenty to offer!

For those wanting an adventure, head to the Dads’ Club at 1728 Cañada Blvd. in Glendale on Friday night, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. or Saturday night, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Those who are ready to brave the watery underworld of the Curse of the Pirate King won’t be disappointed!

Ticketholders will take part in this immersive walk-through, which includes a huge pirate ship, to conquer an evil pirate who has taken over a mermaid land. By reclaiming a magical pearl and defeating the pirate, kids will “return” to the Dads’ Club and enjoy all it has to offer. Festivities include food for purchase, a Candy Arcade where game winners will be rewarded with candy, live music and more. Madame Calypso will also be on-site.

According to Vice President of Active Dads Christopher Corbett, the Dads’ Club dates back to the 1950s and (according to folklore) offers the longest running PTA fundraising event – the Fathers’ Follies.

“The Follies started as a variety show then evolved into a full story/play,” said Corbett adding that the play now boasts singers and dancers along with other players.

Corbett, whose background includes working at Walt Disney Imagineering, shared the struggles that the non-profit met during COVID. These included having a Halloween event where kids could shout “Trick or treat!” and have candy tossed to them since traditional door-to-door trick or treating was banned. That idea was expanded into the Club’s first Halloween event in 2021. (To see highlights of the 2021 event, visit https://tinyurl.com/cdj9bvhm.)

Tickets are between $20 and $30 for the 2022 Dads’ Club Halloween Spooktacular and are available at Eventbrite.com (scan the QR code for a direct link). Use the code SPOOK22 to save $5 on tickets. Admission is timed to avoid overcrowding – hint: early time slots sell out fast. Costumes encouraged.

“The Dads’ Club has always been known as a place where the community comes together with schools and the Spooktacular is a family friendly event that brings the talents of the Dads’ Club members together to create a memorable Halloween evening full of entertainment, games and, of course, lots of treats!” said Corbett.

Funds raised benefit the Dads’ Club and the building’s upkeep so the Club can be offered to other non-profits.

The Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station is kicking off Halloween fun on Saturday night, Oct. 29 when it hosts its first Trunk-or-Treat event.

According to Sgt. Greg Taylor, there will be plenty of candy for trick-or-treaters – and some surprise components as well.

“We decided to bring in some elements of our traditional Haunted Jail,” Sgt. Taylor said, explaining that a haunted crime scene awaits those looking for some spooky fun. “The haunted crime scene will be isolated from the rest of the trunk or treat activities.”

In addition there will be a costume contest, games and food for sale.

Participants will enter the main parking lot at 4554 Briggs Ave. (where the gas pumps and grill are located) to begin their Halloween journey that includes (of course) plenty of candy – much of it will be given out by local businesses.

The Trunk-or-Treat event is on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and admission is free.

Costumes are encouraged and, according to Sgt. Taylor, the night promises a good time.

“Come and have fun!” he said.

The granddaddy celebration of them all, Montrose’s Halloween Spooktacular, is on Monday night, Oct. 31, Halloween, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thousands of costumed Halloween enthusiasts are expected in the 2200, 2300 and 2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue and, according to Montrose Shopping Park executive director Dale Dawson, the Spooktacular will bring back those things that the community holds dear.

“We’ll be passing out candy allocations to our merchants earlier in the day,” Dawson said. “We’ll also be closing the streets from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to ensure participants’ safety.” Dawson noted that considering years past some merchants might run out of candy early.

Spooktacular was on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and Dawson said the merchants are ready to welcome back trick-or-treaters to the avenue.

“Many of our merchants will be sitting outside their stores from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., ready to admire the costumes that come by and hand out candy,” he said. “It’s a great people-watching event.”

Also on Halloween night the Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills is hosting its kid-friendly haunted house maze experience. After a three-year hiatus, a spidery haunted mansion, a child-appropriate graveyard, a witch’s room and a toxic waste scene, plus Halloween actors, will greet attendees.

The Mission’s haunted house is free to attend on Halloween night, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The address is 2254 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose. The entrance and parking lot is at the back of the building.

“This local Halloween celebration has been a safe, sane activity for my children for years. We missed it over the past few years and we are so happy to hear it will be open again,” said Lauren Dohring, a local foothills resident.

For more information, visit www.scientology-montrose.org or call (818) 957-1500 or email foothills@scientology.net.

For the utmost in scares, don’t miss 413 Whiting Woods Lane in La Crescenta. According to homeowner David Krohn, who has been creating haunted houses for more than two decades, this year returns to the basics.

“We’re going back to the way we used to do it,” Krohn said. “We’ll have a walking attraction.”

During the pandemic Krohn and his crew shifted from a traditional walking experience to a drive-through event. While this provided a “scare worthy” event, it was more difficult to do.

“We found that it’s hard to control vehicular traffic like we’ve done these past two years,” Krohn said. “It’s more work. By doing a walk-through experience we can maintain the safety of our guests.”

He did add, though, that last year 413 Whiting Woods had more guests than ever before.

“And more thank yous,” he said.

Those brave enough to make their way through the maze of terror will find plenty of props that lend themselves to this year’s theme: Insects.

“Let’s just say it’s about scientists who had a bad experience,” Krohn teased.

An event of this size takes many volunteers; this year he’s relying on the help of Gary Trousdale, Geoff DeBoskey, Colin Lublin and Alan Bernhoft. His children – CV High School students Haley, 16, and Ryan, 14 – will also be helping out. He also gave a shout out to his “number one fan,” wife Alisa.

Insects is a free event held only on Halloween night, Monday, Oct. 31 that is open from sunset (around 6:30 p.m./7 p.m.) to 11 p.m. at 413 Whiting Woods Lane in La Crescenta.

Folks who are interested in enjoying the Halloween displays around town without getting the scares are invited to take part in the self-driving tour Fun and Frights in the Foothills. Created by Crescenta Valley Weekly and sponsored by local businesses, Fun and Frights in the Foothills provides addresses of some of the best Halloween displays in the area. This year, participants will have decorations up from Oct. 28 – Oct. 31 to give the community plenty of time to check out the creative spirit of neighbors. To learn more, including how readers can include their address, see the ad on page 17 in this week’s paper.