La Cañada Thursday Club Ushers in New Club Year with a Barbecue Dinner

Tables, covered with red-checkered tablecloths studded with flickering tea light candles, was the ambiance at the Thursday Club’s Welcome Back Barbecue attended by 122 members and guests. The event, held in the club’s courtyard at 4440 Woodleigh Lane in La Cañada Flintridge, was hosted by the club’s board of directors led by Joani Bartoli-Porto, president. With the western-themed dinner that began the new club year, a Southwest-flavored menu created by CRAFT Catering was savored with tasty barbecue chicken and tri-tip with sides such mac-n-cheese, street corn, salad and garlic toast.

According to Bartoli-Porto, the year promises to be an active one with interesting speakers slated for tea and luncheon events. There are many other events planned to engage members with the clubs’ bridge and mahjong groups, contemporary interest gatherings and two book clubs. Among their philanthropies the biggest is offering scholarships to high school seniors in the area. The club also has an active Les Fleurette modern debutante group that will be presented at the Bal Blanc de Noel in December. The 2024 debutante class has just begun with 15 young ladies.

Twelve new members have recently been welcomed into the club. The new members include Margaret Cha, Sandra Dirkin, Tom Arentrout-Wallis, Jeanie Chang, Nicola Gaha, Maria Vazquez, Hilda Voskanian, Stacey Smersfelt, Narine Stygar, Michelle Tomasulo, Priscilla Musso and Jessica Zeller.

For more information about the club, its activities and membership, go to its website: lacanadathursdayclub.org.

Submitted by Jane Napier NEELY