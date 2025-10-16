Disney Legend Bob Gurr Named Grand Marshal of Christmas Parade

Bob Gurr will be found on Dec. 6 traveling down Honolulu Avenue.

By Charly SHELTON

Bob Gurr, renowned ride designer and Disney Legend, has been named grand marshal of the 2025 Montrose-Glendale Christmas Parade, according to the Montrose Christmas Parade Association.

Now celebrating its 47th year, the parade will step off at 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6 along Honolulu Avenue. First organized in the 1950s and revived in 1976 by Montrose merchant Frank Roberts, the event has grown into a major local tradition featuring community groups, marching bands, youth organizations and classic car clubs.

In an interview with CV Weekly, Gurr said he was “honored” to serve as grand marshal for the Montrose-Glendale Christmas Parade, in his own town. Gurr moved to Glendale with his family in 1934 and stayed in the area through his tenure with Walt Disney Imagineering, then WED Enterprises, while working on opening and then maintaining Disneyland. In the early ’90s, he moved up to the Crescenta Valley and has been there ever since.

“I’ve been grand marshal a number of places, usually in the Orange County area. The last one was in April about five years ago with the Bob Baker Marionettes (Theatre),” Gurr said. “So to be grand marshal of what I consider to be my local town – oh my goodness! Because [for all of] the other grand marshals it was somebody else’s town. This event, it would be my town. Wow!”

Gurr’s career spanned decades with Walt Disney Imagineering where he designed many of Disneyland’s original ride vehicles including the Autopia cars, the

Monorail, the Haunted Mansion doom buggies, the Matterhorn bobsleds among others, as well as later contributing to projects around the world. In 2004, he was officially recognized as a Disney Legend for his innovations in theme park design.

Speaking about his upcoming appearance, Gurr said he hopes to ride in an early 1930s Packard and wave to spectators along the route.

“Every couple of years there’s some new [honor] that kind of tops everything that goes before,” Gurr said. “It’s almost like ‘How many more blessings can come my way?’ [and] I’m 94. I love this valley so much; I’ve been here 33 years and Montrose is my favorite town.”

The Montrose Christmas Parade Association is an all-volunteer organization supported by local businesses and residents. This year’s theme is The Christmas Time Machine. The event will also benefit the Glendale Fire Dept.’s annual Spark of Love Toy Drive.

The parade route runs along Honolulu Avenue from Rosemont Avenue to Verdugo Road. Street closures begin at 3 p.m. and spectators are asked not to set out chairs or blankets before noon on the day of the event.

Gurr said he looks forward to sharing the holiday with the community that has long supported Southern California’s creative spirit.

For more information on the Montrose Christmas Parade, visit its website at MontroseChristmasParade.com.