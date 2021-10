The K-rails that designated outdoor dining in the Montrose Shopping Park were removed in the wee hours of Thursday morning. Their removal has canceled outdoor dining – but only temporarily.

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the Glendale City Council will consider more permanent outdoor dining design options. Whatever is decided, the new designs won’t be installed prior to the Oct. 23-24 Arts & Crafts Festival that takes place on Honolulu Avenue in the Montrose Shopping Park.

Photos by Mary O’KEEFE