Before the Fog: Knott’s Spooky Farm is a Halloween Treat for Little Monsters

By Charly SHELTON

We’ve already looked at Knott’s Scary Farm, the nighttime event that caters to big kids in search of a scare at this time of year. But before they’re ready to venture into the fog, smaller monsters can tromp through the pumpkins of Knott’s Spooky Farm. It’s like the charming, kid-friendly cousin of Knott’s Scary Farm where the focus is on treats, not tricks.

The nighttime belongs to Scary Farm, but during the day, Spooky Farm is the perfect place for kids and families. One of the standout experiences at Spooky Farm, according to my three-year-old who got a full tour of the festivities, is the trick-or-treating. Kids can venture into the historic Ghost Town of Calico, where friendly cowboys and park employees hand out goodies galore. And the treats are not just the same old Snickers bars and M&Ms. The candy selection was on point, even incorporating some old school favorites like Abba Zabba. This was my son’s first exposure to Abba Zabba bars, and now I have to find more somewhere because he asks for it all the time.

Speaking of candy, The Calico Candy Mine Ride is another must-see attraction for families at Spooky Farm. You might recognize this ride from its slightly scarier nighttime counterpart during Knott’s Scary Farm, but during the day, it takes on a purely whimsical tone. Instead of encountering demons in the cave, riders are greeted by an endearing little fairy. It’s a delightful and not-at-all-scary ride that hits every Halloween note perfectly.

Camp Snoopy is also a huge draw, with fun rides for kids that have been all decked out to welcome the Great Pumpkin. It’s a lighthearted, fun way of offering something just for the kids which, at night, will turn into The Gauntlet scare zone. And the Creepy Critters of Calico, inside the Ghost Town Barn, showcases bugs, slugs, lizards, snakes, and one spooky horse for the curious onlookers during the day. There’s plenty to see and do for the little ones to occupy the whole day.

Now, let’s talk about the food. Spooky Farm offers a range of seasonal treats that you can also find during the nighttime event. My personal favorite was the Spookghetti Pie — spaghetti baked in alfredo sauce (and served by the slice) atop a bed of Bolognese sauce, topped with mozzarella, sausage, and bacon bits. It’s a fun and delicious twist on traditional spaghetti, but also almost like lasagna in its presentation. It’s not inherently spooky, so this would honestly be good any time of year, and if it were to be added to the menu at Prop Shop Pizzeria, so much the better. Honorable mention goes to the Raspberry Beignets which, while not really spooky-themed other than the blood-red drizzle of raspberry sauce, are so good that I will give them a pass. These are another dish that would be much appreciated year-round.

Beyond these, there’s a sizeable selection of spooky-themed dishes to discover across the park, including Jalapeño Popper Pizza, A la Diabla Yucca Fries, Eerie Elk Chili Chambers Burger with an elk patty, Mutant Turtle Philly Cheese Steak Pizza with turtle meat, The Swamp Gator Sausage with alligator meat, Prosciutto Decomposing Pizza, The Bat “Shhh” Crazy Pasta with Rabbit Tenderloin, and Camel Stew with camel meat, just to name a few.

Knott’s Spooky Farm is the ultimate Halloween experience for families. It’s a combination of fun, treats, and just a hint of spookiness that creates a memorable outing for kids and adults alike. Kids get to go wild, collecting candy and having a fun, safe time for Halloween. And adults get to witness the joy on their child’s face exploring Ghost Town and recapturing the wonder of the season that left when we gave up trick-or-treating years ago.

So for those seeking a family-friendly Halloween adventure, round up your loved ones and make your way to Knott’s Spooky Farm. It’s a Halloween classic at any age. For more information, visit Knotts.com.