Town Council Accepting Candidate Applications

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

The Crescenta Valley Town Council is accepting applications for several Council seats. The applications must be submitted, with a $100 filing fee, by Oct. 19. Applications are available on the Council website, www.thecvcouncil.org. Elections are being held for three regular positions, each position serves a three-year term, and three alternate positions, each position serves a one-year term. Sitting on the Council are nine regular councilmembers and three alternates. The elections will be held on Friday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sadler Hall at St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta. All registered voters in the unincorporated portion of Los Angeles County in La Crescenta-Montrose are eligible to cast a ballot.

The alternate seats this year up for election are those currently occupied by Teri “Maddie” Madsen, Ted Yu and Dr. Suh. The regular seats up for election are currently occupied by Harry Leon, Aram Ordubegian and Donna Libra. Confirming they are rerunning are alternate Ted Yu and regular councilmembers Aram Ordubegian and Donna Libra.

Though not a governing body, the Crescenta Valley Town Council is an advisory board to the county supervisor for the fifth district (currently Kathryn Barger).

“I am deeply appreciative of the role the Crescenta Valley Town Council plays to provide a voice and vision for the community,” Supervisor Barger said in a previous statement to CV Weekly. “Since its inception, the town council has been the eyes and ears of residents and offers a forum for neighbors to share their perspectives. While town council members give my office invaluable insight about local issues, they are a self-governed, independent body and are not under the jurisdiction of Los Angeles County. I am sincerely grateful for their contributions and conversations and I [trust] their members will always come together for the greatest good of the Crescenta Valley.”

Councilmember Chris Kilpatrick is chair of the CV Town Council Election Committee.

“As a society we’re focused on national and statewide issues,” he said, “but local government is important. The impact of the Town Council on local community cannot be underestimated.”

Kilpatrick noted that many people on the Council have had previous experience within the community or have specific issues they want to address.

“Most people who serve have had some connection with the community prior to running,” he said. “It’s a good way to give back.” He added that an ideal candidate is someone who wants to give back to the community.

The Council meets on the third Thursday of each month at the La Crescenta Library community room. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. During the meetings, councilmembers invite emergency responders to share their statistics over the past month including burglaries, traffic and fire responses. Local non-profit groups are also invited to update the Council on their activities. Among the events the Town Council hosts is a pancake breakfast (this year on Nov. 5), a fundraiser that benefits the Council and its scholarships.

During the last year, the CVTC has dealt with many projects including those under the direction of Parks & Recreation and the Dept. of Transportation, and Land Use Committee issues. Kilpatrick noted that “a significant amount of outreach” has been done by the Council regarding housing decisions that have come down from Sacramento, like SB9, SB10 and ADUs.

Helping youth is another focus of the Council.

“Scholarship distribution is one of the most gratifying things we do,” said Kilpatrick. “The Youth Council is another. It’s a very unique way in getting high school students aware and involved in local community issues.”

He added, “In addition to the big projects that the Council does, we do a lot of work and contribute to the quality of life to the community.”

To learn more, visit www.thecvcouncil.com.