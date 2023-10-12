Trunk or Treat and More

By Mary O’KEEFE

For the community, Halloween fun (and candy) can be found at events leading up to the night of Oct. 31.

Halloween is almost here and many organizations in the area are creating spooky, fun and candy-filled places for families to trick or treat.

At the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. – Crescenta Valley Station, trick or treat becomes trunk or treat with an event on Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the station located at 4554 Briggs Ave.

The event is a rather new tradition at the station and this year a movie will also be screened. “Hotel Transylvania” will be shown at 7 p.m. The station will provide some seating but it is advised that viewers bring their own chairs. There will be free popcorn.

In addition to the movie there will be classic cars on-site decorated for Halloween whose owners will be handing out “treats” from the “trunk” of the vehicles.

“We will also have Montrose Search and Rescue, CHP (California Highway Patrol) and [LA County] Fire Department (on-site),” said CV Station Community Officer Sgt. Armstrong.

There will be booths set-up from Ralphs Market and the La Crescenta Woman’s Club as well.

Visitors to the event will be able to buy food including hotdogs, chips, pizza and baked goods.

“There will be a costume contest, games and music,” Armstrong said.

She added trunk or treat is a community event where kids can have fun and interact with law enforcement and fire fighters.

Admission is free.

The next day, Oct. 29, another trunk or treat will be held – this time at the Lutheran Church of the Foothills (LCIF). This annual event is held in the daytime and begins at 11:30 a.m.

“The community event is a safe, daytime opportunity for kids to wear their Halloween costumes and trick or treat among decorated car trunks in LCIF’s parking lot,” according to LCIF.

LCIF is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada.

On Halloween night the annual Montrose Halloween Spooktacular will once again take over the 2200, 2300 and 2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue in the Montrose Shopping Park.

The fun, family event will see shop owners handing out candy to trick or treaters as they stroll down the avenue from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, Oct. 31.

Admission is free at all of these events.

For those decorating their houses for Halloween, CV Weekly is hosting Fun & Frights in the Foothills, an annual event that spotlights houses that embrace the season of spook. Addresses of participating houses will be printed in the Oct. 26 issue of the CV Weekly. Those who want to make sure and include their address should email their information to HollyWeen@cvweekly.com.