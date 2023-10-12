Hometown Boy Scores Big at Glendale International Film Festival

By on No Comment

La Crescenta resident and filmmaker Brett Calkins strikes an angelic pose at the Opening Night Party of the Glendale International Film Festival. Photos by Ruth SOWBY

By Ruth SOWBY

It was standing room only for the screening of Brett Calkins’ 18-minute student film “Black Whole” at the Glendale Laemmle Theatre, shown as part of the Glendale International Film Festival (GIFF). The film explored parenthood, with the fear and awe that goes with it, and is based on the experiences of Calkins and his wife. A La Crescenta resident, Calkins is a recent graduate of American Film Institute directing program.  

Nina Crowe is the CEO of Glendale Arts, sponsor of the Glendale International Film Festival. She is ready to welcome filmmakers and festival attendees at the festival’s opening night party.

For the second year, GIFF has been presented by Glendale Arts. The festival kicked off with an opening night party on Sept. 28 on the rooftop of the Glenmark Hotel in Glendale. Calkins and other film students had the opportunity to rub shoulders with industry professionals.

Scott Halloran (left) and Peter Rusch, Doctors House Museum assistant director, are early arrivals at the opening night party for the Glendale International Film Festival.

The festival, which continues through today, Oct. 5, will screen 26 films representing 12 countries and nine states across the United States. 

The Opening Night Party kicked off the Glendale International Film Festival sponsored by Glendale Arts. On Sept. 28, the rooftop of the Glenmark Hotel was the sparkling setting for networking among filmmakers and other festival attendees.

 

Hometown Boy Scores Big at Glendale International Film Festival added by on
View all posts by CV Weekly →