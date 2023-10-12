Hometown Boy Scores Big at Glendale International Film Festival

By Ruth SOWBY

It was standing room only for the screening of Brett Calkins’ 18-minute student film “Black Whole” at the Glendale Laemmle Theatre, shown as part of the Glendale International Film Festival (GIFF). The film explored parenthood, with the fear and awe that goes with it, and is based on the experiences of Calkins and his wife. A La Crescenta resident, Calkins is a recent graduate of American Film Institute directing program.

For the second year, GIFF has been presented by Glendale Arts. The festival kicked off with an opening night party on Sept. 28 on the rooftop of the Glenmark Hotel in Glendale. Calkins and other film students had the opportunity to rub shoulders with industry professionals.

The festival, which continues through today, Oct. 5, will screen 26 films representing 12 countries and nine states across the United States.