MSAR Recruiting Now

Los Angeles County Sheriffs Dept.’s Montrose Search and Rescue (MSAR) team is looking to recruit new members and for support from the community – and beyond.

By Mary O’KEEFE

MSAR was founded in 1947 by a group of Civilian Air Defense members who wanted to help those in their community who became lost or injured in the local mountains. They were originally known as Montrose Mountaineers, according to montrosesar.org. On Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 a.m. the team is hosting tryouts at Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road, to recruit new members.

MSAR team members have responded to thousands of rescues, and recoveries, over the decades. However, the team not only responds to calls within the Angeles National Forest (ANF) but have also gone to other areas. They’ve traveled to San Diego to search for a missing hiker, which turned into a recovery when the hiker’s body was found in a mud cave in the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

MSAR team members are trained to perform search and rescue operations in mountainous, desert and frozen terrains. They are paid volunteers (they are paid $1 a year) and are on call 24/7, including patrolling the ANF on weekends. Members are dedicated to serving their community and come from all walks of life and include doctors, nurses and technicians. They are well-known for rescuing hikers who have found themselves off the hiking trail and those who were not prepared for the hike, weather or other factors. They are known for not giving up on anyone who needs help.

Team members have also been known to go beyond the typical rescue/recovery including recovering a 14-million-year-old fossil of a baleen whale in Palos Verdes.

A resident found the fossil on the side of a canyon and called MSAR due to its skills of hoisting up lost hikers from cliffs. Team members had never been asked to do this type of recovery but rarely do they turn down a challenge. The whale was recovered and found a new home at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

Lately team members have seen an increase in rescues involving dogs.

“The more memorable [rescue] was on Aug. 20 around 1 p.m.,” said Sgt. John Gilbert.

The team was called via a satellite SOS cellphone to the Strawberry Peak area to rescue hikers, and dogs.

“[There were] four dogs total we responded to. Steve Goldsworthy was [incident commander] of the rescue,” he said.

Gilbert added that when the team arrived they found that one dog had died, two dogs were unable to walk and one was able to walk on his own, albeit slowly. During the rescue one of the hikers had to be airlifted by sheriff’s Air Rescue 5 to the hospital due to heat exhaustion.

“The hikers were not experienced and not well-versed with this trail,” Gilbert said.

That is a common theme of many of the rescue call-outs performed by the team. Hikers are not experienced with the trail they have chosen; they have either heard about it from friends or on social media but are not prepared for what they may find.

“[They need to know] the elevation of the trail,” Gilbert said. “During warmer months most of the trails in the Angeles National Forest face the sun and are extremely exposed.”

The heat can beat a hiker down, especially if they are not prepared with enough water or wearing protective clothing. Add a dog, or dogs, into the mix and the hike can become more dangerous.

Dogs can’t cool off like humans. They can’t communicate they are in distress until it’s too late, Gilbert added.

“When their dogs couldn’t go any more, [the hikers] were on a south-facing slope [located] a mile and 3/4 quarters from the bottom [of the trail],” he said. “They did not have any good options.”

Due to the increased number of dog rescues the MSAR team has purchased a dog harness that allows them to carry a dog out of an area. Prior to the harness members had to carry the dog via a litter or carry it without the harness. The dogs often became nervous with either of those options. The harness allows a team member to place the dog within the harness and then on the team member’s back.

The team purchases a lot of its own equipment, like the dog harness, with funds donated by the community. Members continue to raise funds for equipment and uniforms.

“The large majority of equipment comes [from] donations,” Gilbert added.

It costs each team member about $5,000 to $6,000 for uniforms and equipment.

“The community has been extremely generous and helpful through donations,” he said.

Funds have been raised to cover the cost of a new Ford Ranger 4×4 that will make it easier for the team to transverse rugged areas.

The team is always recruiting new members but especially now since two longtime members retired.

“We have seven probationary team members right now,” Gilbert said.

“They have been in training for 13 months.”

More members are needed. Prospective members complete a series of training, including with the LASD Academy and emergency medical response. MSAR meetings are held on the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.

It is important for the recruits to understand the rigors and requirements of becoming a team member; however, once they are on the team the rewards of being part of MSAR are immeasurable as they learn to support their community in an adventurous and dedicated way.

Prospective recruits are invited to attend this Saturday’s tryouts at Deukmejian Wilderness Park.

“We will be doing a two-mile hike,” Gilbert said. “We do this to see what kind of shape people are in. We want people interested in joining MSAR but [they] need to have the physical capability to keep up with our rescues.”

The hike on Oct. 11 will have an estimated elevation gain of 1400 feet. Those who want to take part are asked to dress appropriately for the hike and to bring water.

Check-in is at 7:30 a.m. For information and to RSVP email info@lacosar.org.

For those who would like to donate to the team please visit https://montrosesar.org/.

For those who would like to know more about the team, Mike Lawler has written an excellent book covering the history of MSAR – “Thrilling Tales of The Montrose Search and Rescue.” To order go to https://tinyurl.com/4c9rw5uy or visit Once Upon a Time bookstore, 2207 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose.