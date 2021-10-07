Redistricting Charges Forward as County Releases Updated Mapping Tools and Numbers

By Justin HAGER

As redistricting commissions across California are preparing to draw new legislative district maps, the Los Angeles County mapping software is receiving a big update this week as population distribution numbers are updated to reflect the last known address of incarcerated people. The updates, which will redistrict more than 100,000 incarcerated Californians, is the result of State Election Code section 21003 via Assembly Bills 420, 1986 and 2172.

The Los Angeles County Independent Redistricting Commission (CRC) determines which neighborhoods and communities are grouped together for elections and government representation, including city and county boards, state legislative districts, and federal congressional districts. Although the census determines how many people should be in each district, the specific shape and makeup of the districts is determined by redistricting commissions.

Over the past several weeks, the CRC has conducted extensive outreach asking for the public’s help in identifying communities of interest and drawing new district maps. For example, the County is providing free web-based mapping software so that individuals and community groups can participate in the redistricting process. The online software is available for use by the public to prepare and submit Redistricting Plans for the redistricting commission’s consideration. Instructions and steps on how to use the software are updated and posted at https://redistricting.lacounty.gov/mapping-software/.

The CRC is also asking members of the public to submit comments and feedback regarding communities of interest and their relation to county supervisor districts. A community of interest is a contiguous population that shares common social and economic interests that should be included within a single district for purposes of its effective and fair representation. Communities of interest shall not include relationships with political parties, incumbents or political candidates. They’ve received about 500 public comments thus far but are hoping for even more. The LA County CRC will accept public input through the date it adopts final maps but are encouraging residents to submit their comments as early as possible to ensure they are incorporated into the new maps. Public comments may be submitted at https://forms.gle/e9aHEhyAp8GM8EEZ6

For more information on the county redistricting process generally, visit https://redistricting.lacounty.gov/ or for information on California’s statewide redistricting, visit https://www.wedrawthelinesca.org/.

Proposed preliminary maps are expected to be released no later than Nov. 15 with final maps certified no later than Dec. 27.