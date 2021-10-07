Making Streets SAFE for Everyone

By Justin HAGER

With the Delta variant still ravaging communities across the United States, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. Unfortunately, COVID is not the only public health emergency in Southern California right now. Data shows that despite significant decreases in the number of vehicles on the road and the total number of collisions, traffic-related deaths are up, especially in low-income communities.

Amid this backdrop, Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE), the Los Angeles-based street safety organization, decided it was time to give cyclists, runners and walkers the opportunity to take a stand for safer streets and Finish the Ride once again. Members are planning for the return of their marquee event with a Halloween-themed ride and costume run on Sunday, Oct. 31 in Santa Clarita.

Finish the Ride began in 2014 after SAFE’s founder, Damian Kevitt, was dragged onto the 5 Freeway by a hit-and-run driver while cycling in Griffith Park. One year and dozens of surgeries after the collision that claimed one of his legs, Kevitt returned to his bicycle, joined by thousands of cyclists and supporters, and finished the ride that he began the day he was hit. Kevitt’s story of survival, perseverance and eventual recovery garnered national headlines and sparked a movement to make the streets of Los Angeles and the surrounding communities safer for all road users. But, according to Kevitt, this year’s Halloween Run and Ride goes beyond just street safety.

“The past 18 months have been so challenging for so many people,” he said. “Finish the Ride and Finish the Run are opportunities for communities to come together and not only show their support for safer streets, but their support for stronger, healthier and more united communities generally in a fun, safe and beautiful outdoor environment like Heritage Park.”

Since the original Finish the Ride, Kevitt and a dedicated team of supporters, including several from La Crescenta, Glendale, Altadena and Pasadena, have transformed the one-time event into a thriving street safety organization. Their programming includes several iterations of their now famous Finish the Ride event in communities across Southern California impacted by serious motor vehicle accidents. They also have a student film competition called Streets, Art, SAFE that provides local high school students with STEAM education specific to the film and television industry while producing peer-created public service announcements on various street safety topics. And they’ve launched several campaigns aimed at changing public policy, both at the local level in communities like South Los Angeles and at the state level where they successfully partnered with CV’s former Assemblymember Mike Gatto and Baldwin Park-area Senator Susan Rubio to advocate for legislation to address issues such as California’s epidemic of hit-and-runs and speeding in school zones.

“Street safety isn’t just about the safety of cyclists, runners or pedestrians,” said Kevitt. “It’s about the safety of our children, family members, neighborhoods and communities.”

Like many organizations, SAFE all but ceased operations at the outset of COVID but has slowly returned and even grown in 2021. While the Halloween Finish the Ride and Finish the Run event is SAFE’s first large public event since the onset of the pandemic, members have been hard at work for the past year preparing to relaunch their first-of-its-kind peer support services program for the loved ones as well as victims and survivors of traffic collisions and traffic violence. Aptly named “SAFE Support,” the program provides expert advice, referrals, counseling and peer support groups for survivors at every stage of the recovery process.

Cyclists and runners interested in participating in the Finish the Ride Santa Clarita event can learn more at www.FinishTheRide.org. Those interested in learning more about SAFE or seeking services or support from the organization can visit www.StreetsAreForEveryone.org.