Touch A Truck Raises Funds While Kids Have Fun

By Mary O’KEEFE

On Sunday, Sept. 25, the Glendale Police Dept. sponsored a Touch A Truck event that raised money for the American Cancer Society.

Over 1,000 people walked through the parking lot at the Elks Lodge on Colorado Street in Glendale. Kids, and adults, got to not only touch but also sit in and pretend to drive large and small vehicles including a very popular truck attraction – a Glendale city garbage truck.

There was a lot to see and do and it could have been a little overwhelming for kids. Vehicles on display included a school bus, street/storm drain cleaning truck, fire engines, law enforcement and Montrose Search and Rescue vehicles.

The event was fun with a purpose – the funds raised through the Elks Lodge pancake breakfast and raffle were earmarked for the American Cancer Society.

“It was amazing,” said Amy Tate, GPD service police officer and organizer of the Touch A Truck event. This was the first time Tate and organizing partner officer Selene Corrales had planned this type of event.

Tate reached out to many in the city and beyond and was pleased with the support she received. When asked if this event will become a tradition, Tate responded, “That is the question of the day.”

She added that most of the difficult parts of organizing the event – like making contacts with supporters and securing a location – were done, making it easier to hold a similar event in the future. In addition Tate is proud that the GPD was the force behind the event.

There were booths that shared cancer awareness information and allowed people to join “Be The Match,” the registration for those willing to donate bone marrow.

Tate added the feedback she received so far has been very positive and, although the final dollar amount has not been tallied, she believes the event has collected about $3,000 that will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

“It was [great] seeing all the kids, and my family was there,” she said. “My little cousin has cancer and he got to climb into the cars [and trucks].”

Tate said she wanted to thank all of those who participated from Glendale and LA County, and the many who donated for the event including Smart & Final at Glenoaks and Allen, which donated all the water that was sold with funds dedicated to the American Cancer Society. The store also donated the orange juice and eggs that were used for the Elks Lodge breakfast with the proceeds also dedicated to the American Cancer Society.

The Elks Lodge, whose members include retired GPD Officer Joe Allen, received a special thanks from Tate.

For those who were not able to attend the Touch A Truck event but would like to donate to the American Cancer Society visit cancer.org. Checks can be made payable to American Cancer Society and mailed to the Glendale Police Dept., Attn: Amy Tate, 131 N. Isabel St., Glendale, California 91206.