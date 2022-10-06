Oktoberfest Celebrated in Montrose

Thousands of folks poured onto Honolulu Avenue on Saturday for the annual Oktoberfest. There was something for everyone – traditional German food and beer, costume contests, live music, snacks, and fun and games.

“In years past it’s been estimated to be 15,000-20,000 people on the avenue, but it sounds like there was more attending this year,” said chairperson Lauri Jo Phillips. “Our number of ticket sales was up. I’m waiting to hear the final numbers.”

Hosted by the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce, the event stretched across the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue. Montrose Oktoberfest is one of the longest running celebrations of its kind spanning more than 40 years and is one of the chamber’s biggest fundraisers.

The celebration of all things German included the sale of traditional German fare that included bratwurst, sauerkraut and German potato salad and, of course, German beer. For those who lacked the acquired taste of German beer, there were more sedate brews available for purchase at several booths.

Live music culminated with the popular Past Action Heroes taking center stage at Ocean View Boulevard and Honolulu, keeping the crowd on its toes with most dancing to the ’80s cover band.

After the pandemic, it was apparent that folks were eager to mix, meet and mingle along the avenue and with a strong presence by law enforcement no major mishaps were reported.

Photos by Mary O’KEEFE