Pancake Breakfasts Provide Yummy Food While Supporting Non-Profits

Flatware provided – but bring your appetite – to the upcoming pancake breakfasts.

By Lori BODNAR and Mary O’KEEFE

On Oct. 14, Crescenta Valley Town Council members will once again don their aprons and grab their pancake spatulas as they host their traditional pancake breakfast.

In the past the breakfast was held in the quad at Crescenta Valley High School; however, this year it will be at the historic “rock church” – St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church in Sadler Hall.

“St. Luke’s is a beautiful venue and has been the centerpiece of the community for almost 100 years,” said CVTC President Chris Kilpatrick.

This fundraiser for the Council will support their scholarships and outreach programs. Kilpatrick said beyond the fundraising aspect he sees the breakfast as a way for the community to share a meal together.

“It’s a chance to bring everyone together for a morning,” he added.

In addition, the CVTC invites all first responders to enjoy a free breakfast as a way for the community to say “thank you” to all those who are always ready to help.

“This year has been a big year with our partnership with [early responders],” Kilpatrick said, “from [dealing] with important traffic issues to the fire response at Byblos Mediterranean Bakery.”

He included the numerous rescues by members of the Montrose Search and Rescue team, and constant support from law enforcement and fire.

Tickets are sold at the door and are $12 per person; however, emergency responders eat free. The breakfast is at St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd.; the parking lot is accessible from Cross Street. The CVTC Pancake Breakfast is from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For those hungering for more, on Saturday, Oct. 21 Rosemont Middle School will host its annual Pancake Breakfast and Concert from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event is organized by the Rosemont Middle School music program, headed by Melody Chu.

“The pancake breakfast started at some point as a fundraiser for history classes. The previous music director, Rod Yonkers, hosted the pancake breakfast concert since the early 2000s to benefit the music program. This is the 12th annual pancake breakfast and the first since the beginning of the pandemic.”

Breakfast includes sausage, coffee, fruit and all-you-can-eat pancakes. While munching on the delicious food, there will be live music by musicians with the Rosemont music program.

“We will be performing a medley of Queen songs, Danse Macabre and the Solfege Symphony,” said Chu. “The students have been preparing their music since the beginning of the school year in August.”

String ensemble will start off the concert at 8 a.m. followed by wind ensemble at 8:30 a.m. then advanced strings at 9 a.m., followed by concert band at 9:30 a.m., and choir at 10 a.m. The pancake breakfast concert will end with the Rosemont Middle School jazz band performing from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tickets to the pancake breakfast are $5 each and can be bought from Rosemont music students prior to Friday, Oct. 13. Funds raised from the pancake breakfast concert will be used for students’ participation in music festivals. Rosemont Middle School music students showcase their skills to judges at music festivals and compete with other schools.

Chu said, “The funds raised by this concert go directly toward the students to pay for instruments, music, and supplies. Half of every ticket sold by students goes toward their end-of-year trip to perform at Disneyland.”

Anyone who wants to volunteer at the Rosemont pancake breakfast concert can sign-up to be a classroom monitor in room 5206 and help tune instruments before students perform. People can sign-up to volunteer at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0949A4A728AAFBC61-pancake?useFullSite=true or email Rosemont Middle School teacher Melody Chu at mchu@gusd.net.