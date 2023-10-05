BREAKING: Vehicle Over the Side Causes Major Delays on I-210

By Charly SHELTON

Commuters on the I-210 Westbound are facing significant delays this evening due to a vehicle incident near the Sunland Blvd exit. Traffic has come to a standstill, with the slowdown starting in La Cañada and continuing bumper to bumper all the way to Sunland.

The incident occurred when a vehicle went over the side of the highway, leaving commuters stuck in miles of backed-up traffic. Emergency responders have arrived on the scene to assess the situation and provide assistance.

Currently, cranes are being employed to recover the vehicle from the precarious cliffside location. This complex operation is contributing to the ongoing traffic congestion as the rescue efforts are carried out.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes if possible, as the traffic is expected to remain heavy until the vehicle has been successfully removed, and the highway is fully cleared.

Authorities are working diligently to ensure the safety of everyone involved, and further updates will be provided as the situation unfolds. Check back with CVWeekly for more information when it becomes available.