NCL Puts On Its Biggest ‘Sellebration’ Yet

By Ruth SOWBY

The National Charity League (NCL) Glendale Chapter held its annual “Sellebration of Everyday Joy” at the Pacific Community Center in Glendale on Sept. 21. Bargain hunters were lined up at 7:30 a.m. for the event, which was from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A fancy rummage sale, Sellebration is an annual fundraiser for the philanthropic organization. There was plenty to look over; for shoppers who were lucky, they found gently used, designer items like a large tote from Kate Spade for just $15, which normally retails for about $350 to $400.  

La Crescenta residents NCL president Stacy Sartor, middle, and “Sellebration” event chairs Melissa Lee, left, and Shauna McManus, right, oversaw the annual event.
Photos by Ruth SOWBY

Donated clothing, bicycles, skateboards, scooters, stuffed animals and home goods were being snapped up at bargain basement prices. Homemade bakery items were a steal at $1 a piece. Operating under the assumption that there was something for everyone, these NCL gals did themselves proud. More than 200 mothers and daughters spent countless hours reaching out to prospective donors, then planning, preparing, pricing, setting up and working at Sellebration.    

Many a sweet tooth was satisfied at the bakery table of homemade goodies at “Sellebration.” Each sweet went for $1. NCL Glendale Chapter members showing off their wares are, from left, La Cañada residents Jenny Kazak and Kim Suarez with La Crescenta residents Jenny Boulanger and Talin Azilazyan.

By the event’s end, over 1,000 shoppers went home with the bargain of their dreams, raising over $10,000 for NCL, according to Glendale Chapter president and Glendale resident Stacy Sartor. Profits will support Chapter philanthropies such as meals for the homeless at Ascencia and Door of Hope, YWCA summer camps, the organizing of Red Cross blood drives and many other activities.   

Sam Seng and son Logan Sang, 11, find a cool skateboard on sale for $15 at the NCL Glendale Chapter event.
The Glendale Chapter of the National Charity League had a “Sellebration” on Sept. 21 that featured thousands of items on display at Glendale’s Pacific Community Center. It was standing room only at the 8 a.m. opening of the giant rummage sale.
Glendale resident Teresa Flores said she “can’t wait” for NCL’s “Sellebration” at the Pacific Community Design Center. She brought her own cart to carry her $40 haul of sale items.
13-year old cousins Brizeth Castellon, left, and Juliana Flores found plenty of plush at “Sellebration.”

