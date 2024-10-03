NCL Puts On Its Biggest ‘Sellebration’ Yet

By Ruth SOWBY

The National Charity League (NCL) Glendale Chapter held its annual “Sellebration of Everyday Joy” at the Pacific Community Center in Glendale on Sept. 21. Bargain hunters were lined up at 7:30 a.m. for the event, which was from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A fancy rummage sale, Sellebration is an annual fundraiser for the philanthropic organization. There was plenty to look over; for shoppers who were lucky, they found gently used, designer items like a large tote from Kate Spade for just $15, which normally retails for about $350 to $400.

Donated clothing, bicycles, skateboards, scooters, stuffed animals and home goods were being snapped up at bargain basement prices. Homemade bakery items were a steal at $1 a piece. Operating under the assumption that there was something for everyone, these NCL gals did themselves proud. More than 200 mothers and daughters spent countless hours reaching out to prospective donors, then planning, preparing, pricing, setting up and working at Sellebration.

By the event’s end, over 1,000 shoppers went home with the bargain of their dreams, raising over $10,000 for NCL, according to Glendale Chapter president and Glendale resident Stacy Sartor. Profits will support Chapter philanthropies such as meals for the homeless at Ascencia and Door of Hope, YWCA summer camps, the organizing of Red Cross blood drives and many other activities.