Recognition Ends of National Blue Ribbon Schools

By Mary O’KEEFE

Being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School is not easy. Schools are first nominated, then they must meet several criteria. It is something that administrators, teachers, students, parents and communities work on … making certain that all aspects of their hopefully award-winning schools are identified. Schools may be nominated in two categories: exemplary high performing and exemplary achievement gap closing.

“In addition to meeting the performance criteria, a nominated school must have at least 100 students enrolled and have assessment data for at least 10 students in each tested grade for both reading (or English language arts) and mathematics. States with a large percentage of schools with fewer than 100 students enrolled may include up to a similar percentage of these schools in their nominations. However, each school must have assessment data for at least 10 students in each tested grade for both reading (or English language arts) and mathematics,” according to the California Dept. of Education.

Public and private schools are eligible to be nominated and in 2024, 356 schools were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. However, as of Aug. 29, that distinction that schools work so hard to achieve is no longer available – even for those schools that had been notified they would be recognized – thus leaving many involved heartbroken and confused.

In a letter sent to school districts on Aug. 29 from the Dept. of Education, it stated that “in the spirit of Returning Education to the States, the USDE [US Dept. of Education] is ending its role in the program.”

The letter was released/written by Madison Biedermann, principal deputy assistant secretary for Communications Strategy at the U.S. Dept. of Education. The USDE stated that “state leaders are best positioned to recognize excellence in local schools….”

States like California were left scrambling to create an award program to replace the National Blue Ribbon program; however, school leaders, students and parents were left unhappy in the wake of this decision.

“We are deeply disappointed by [the] announcement from the U.S. Dept. of Education of the discontinuation of the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. In California, we remain committed to uplifting our excellent schools and we will ensure that our 2025 Blue Ribbon nominees will be celebrated. We will also continue to celebrate exemplary public schools in our state through our ongoing statewide recognition programs like California Distinguished Schools,” stated Liz Sanders, director of Communications & Public Relations at the California Dept. of Education.

Chamlian Armenian School was prepared to celebrate its Blue Ribbon recognition.

“Earlier this year, Chamlian Armenian School was selected as a 2025 National Blue Ribbon School, the nation’s highest distinction for academic excellence. Out of more than 130,000 schools across the country, only about 300 are selected annually. Chamlian, a Prelacy Armenian school in Glendale, was proud to become the first Armenian day school in the United States to receive this rare honor. For months, faculty, staff and administrators devoted hundreds of hours preparing data, submitting reports and documenting the innovative practices that make Chamlian a model of academic achievement. Families eagerly awaited the national announcement, viewing the recognition as a testament not just to the school, but to the generations of immigrant parents who built and sustained it. Yet, just two weeks before the awards were to be revealed, schools learned through news reports that the Dept. of Education had abruptly cancelled the program. The decision left hundreds of schools, including Chamlian, without acknowledgement after months of work and anticipation,” according to a statement released by Chamlian Armenian School.

“As a parent, I couldn’t be more proud to see Chamlian selected as a National Blue Ribbon School. This honor reflects the dedication of our teachers, the hard work of our students and the strong partnership between families and the school,” saidChamlian parent Rita Harutunian. “Even though the program was unexpectedly cut this year, that doesn’t take away from what our children and their educators have achieved. For our children, it’s a reminder that when a community comes together to value both excellence and heritage, they can truly thrive.”

Glendale Unified School District has several schools listed including Horace Mann Elementary School in 2023, Mountain Avenue Elementary in 2020 and 2005, Monte Vista Elementary in 2019 and 2005, Clark Magnet High School in 2012 and 2006, Valley View Elementary in 2005, RD White Elementary in 2003, Toll Middle School in 2002, Crescenta Valley High School in 2000, Rosemont Middle School in 1993 and 1985 and John Marshall Elementary 1988.

“Blue Ribbon Awards recognize the dedication and achievements of both educators and students, serving as a powerful source of pride for our schools and communities. This prestigious national honor sets schools apart, offering a valuable mark of credibility that can open doors to opportunities such as funding, partnerships, and other support,” said Dr. Darneika Watson, GUSD superintendent.

“Losing this level of recognition is deeply disappointing. Clark Magnet High School –a school fully deserving of this honor – had received notification that [it was] anticipated to receive the award and had even given [its] confirmation for the awards ceremony before the program was suddenly cancelled. The application process was rigorous, and the school invested significant effort to highlight its accomplishments. Understandably, there is widespread frustration and uncertainty about what will happen with the program moving forward. The loss of the Blue Ribbon program as a whole is a significant blow to schools nationwide that strive for excellence and rely on this recognition to celebrate and elevate their work.”

“This honor was never about a plaque or a ceremony. It was about recognizing the collective effort of a community – our educators, families and students – who have built something extraordinary together,” said Dr. Talin Kargodorian, head of school at Chamlian. “To have that acknowledgment taken away is disheartening but our community’s achievement cannot be erased.”

Chamlian has launched a grassroots letter-writing campaign sending its message to U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and members of Congress, asking that this year’s cohort still be officially recognized.

A petition has also been created for supporters across the country to add their voices. The petition can be found at https://tinyurl.com/3u2u6538.