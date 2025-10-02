Montrose Oktoberfest is Back for Another Year of All-Day Bavarian Fun

Oktoberfest, sponsored by the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber, is a community event that has something for everyone.

By Dominique ROCHA

This Saturday, Oct. 4, the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 46th annual Oktoberfest. The all-day event will be held from noon to 10 p.m. at the 2200 to 2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue.

Since 1977, Montrose has been hosting its version of the traditional Bavarian festival. While the community event took a brief hiatus from 2020 until 2022, the community-favorite festival has returned for its third year since reopening.

Attendees can expect the usual fare of beer, games, entertainment and rides along with some new additions. This year, a new kids zone, complete with free kids activities, face painting and a bounce house, will be included.

“I think each year is a little different of what we have and what we’re offering,” said the Montrose Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and Event Manager Molly Burke. “This year, we tried to keep smaller kids in mind who come to the event.”

Taking inspiration from last year’s Craft Beer Fest, Oktoberfest will feature another new addition – a party bike that will hold around 15 people and take participants through the event.

From noon to 5 p.m., the City of Glendale’s Planning Dept. will also have an information booth for attendees to ask questions and comment on the Glendale Plan.

“[Glendale’s Planning Dept.] wanted to be more involved and try to keep reaching out to the community,” Burke said.

Beyond attractions, Oktoberfest will have a multitude of entertainment options throughout the day. The event will feature three different stages for music, showcasing performances by Mary Dyer Band, Chris Blakely, Powerplay and The German-American Brass Band. The main headliner for the evening will once again be Past Action Heroes, a community favorite.

Along with music, the event will feature performances from Vault Dance Studio and Revolution Dance Center.

As always, the event will host costume contests that award the best traditional Oktoberfest attire, such as the Lil’ Mister and Lil’ Miss Oktoberfest contest and the Mr. and Ms. Oktoberfest contest.

Aside from the costume contests, the annual stein-holding contest will be held. Participants will compete to see who can extend their arm for the longest time holding a mug of water.

“People love the stein-holding,” Burke said. “People tell me they have already been preparing for it ahead of time!”

Contest winners will receive prizes from local businesses and sponsors. The contests are free to enter and interested participants can head to the main stage to sign up before the contests begin.

Oktoberfest will feature a lineup of food and drink options such as turkey legs, bratwurst, hot dogs, pretzels and more.

“We have about 30 local organizations working in the booths,” Burke said. “It’s both for-profit and non-profit businesses that are local to our community.”

To participate in all the food and fun, attendees need to purchase tickets. Tickets can be used at food, drink, games, merch and ride booths. There is no admission fee to Oktoberfest.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the website of the Montrose Chamber of Commerce and redeemed at one of the two online redemption booths or purchased on site at one of the five booths spread out around the event.

Identification booths will be placed next to ticketing booths where attendees 21 and over can get wristbands for the alcoholic beverage booths.

