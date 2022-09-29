Oktoberfest Fun Found on Honolulu

By Lori BODNAR

After a pause due to the pandemic, Oktoberfest returns – in all its glory – to Montrose.

Thrilling rides, carnival games, live music, dance performances and delicious Bavarian food and drink can be found at Montrose’s Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 1. From noon to 10 p.m. the festivities will be on the 2400 block of Honolulu Avenue.

Oktoberfest originated in Munich, Germany in 1810 in celebration of the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. The original festival included a horse race and, in 1811, the race was combined with a state fair. Booths with food and refreshments were introduced in 1818. The annual festival in Munich, Germany is held for two weeks and ends on the first Sunday in October.

Oktoberfest has been a tradition in the local community for 43 years, considered one of the oldest Oktoberfest celebrations in the nation, and is organized by the Montrose-Verdugo Chamber of Commerce (MVCC). Saturday celebrates the return of the Oktoberfest after the pandemic. Montrose Oktoberfest this year is happening rain or shine with approximately 15,000 people expected to take part in the festivities.

“Oktoberfest is a fundraiser for the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce,” said MVCC Executive Director Mavil Aghadjanian. “Our mission is to actively support and enrich the community, vitality and pride of Montrose, to help preserve the historic district and small town atmosphere, to promote economic stability and positive, productive relationships within Montrose and the surrounding communities.”

The fundraiser will build the coffers of the Chamber, which dedicates Oktoberfest proceeds to its annual events, which include the Memorial Day ceremony, contributions to the maintenance of the Vietnam War Memorial in Montrose, the Easter Egg delivery event (with low-cost sponsorship opportunities for local businesses and members), and giving back to teachers in the form of helping Clear the List.

“Next year, the MVCC will be sharing teachers’ Amazon wish list of supplies for the school year as well as contributing to it, if we reach our goal for Oktoberfest,” Aghadjanian said. “Oktoberfest funds will also be used to bring back our annual scholarship program, other community events (business ribbon cuttings, mixers, etc.) and operations (expanding our team to include marketing and social media staff to assist our business members).”

Montrose Oktoberfest begins at noon with a rousing German welcome at the Bavarian Stage at 12:10 p.m., followed by a singalong with live music by Fat Cat DJ. The German-American Brass Band will play from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. At the Main Stage, DJ Chloe will be announcing and welcoming patrons at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by Evolution Music Studio. Past Action Heroes will play from 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Carnival rides will be provided by Candyland Amusements and feature such thrills as the Zipper, Gravitron, Sizzler, Ferris Wheel, Kite Flyer, Dizzy, Slide, Tidal Wave, Jeep and Bunge. Ride lines close at 9:30 p.m. to accommodate the event’s close at 10 p.m.

Contests that patrons (and pooches) can enter include the Lil Mister and Lil Miss Oktoberfest contest (2 p.m.-3 p.m.), best dressed Bavarian dog contest (3 p.m.-4 p.m.), stein holding contest (7 p.m.-7:45 p.m. for ages 21 and above), and Mr./Ms. Oktoberfest contest (8:45 p.m.-9 p.m. for age 18 and above). To register for the various contests, sign up in advance at the MVCC Oktoberfest website https://oktoberfest.montrosechamber.org/activities/.

Live music at Oktoberfest is always welcome. This year Past Action Heroes highlights the musical offerings that include Surge, The German-American Brass Band, The Mary Dyer Band and Honest Family Outlaws. Several dance performances will be included during the day including Bootscoot Bosses, Line Dance Crew, Dancin’ Boss, RDC Dance Studio, The Vault Dance Studio and Clery Irish Dance. According to Aghadjanian, dance performers will be on the Market Stage, an additional stage set up on Market Way in lieu of the VIP lounge offered previously on the 2200 block of Honolulu Avenue.

A smorgasbord of Bavarian and other foods will be available for purchase at Oktoberfest including bratwursts, sauerkraut, potato salad, rye bread, turkey legs, hot dogs, pretzels, strudels, churros, gummy bears, soda, juice and water. German food will be provided by Schreiner’s Fine Sausages. For patrons 21 and older, Oktoberfest beers and lagers will also be available for purchase.

Aghadjanian said, “Oktoberfest is free admission from noon-10 p.m. There will be several different stages with live music and dance performances throughout the fun family community event. The weather forecast is in the low 80s. Come by and support a great cause, our local businesses, and one of the biggest folk festivals in our area.”

Oktoberfest is on the 2400 block of Honolulu Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 1.

For high school students who would like to volunteer at Oktoberfest for community service hours, email mvcc@montrosechamber.org.