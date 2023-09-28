Honoring Years of Service

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

It was more than 30 years ago that CV Water District board member Judy Tejeda took on the role as community advocate at the water district. For her years of service, the District honored her on Tuesday morning by dedicating the reservoir site in her name. The dedication included the ribbon cutting for a sign that reflects the name change and will be installed outside the gates of the facility. The ceremony was held hours before Tejeda announced her resignation from the board, effective Dec. 31, at that night’s CVWD meeting.

The dedication, located at the site in the 4700 block of Rosemont Avenue, was attended by former and current board members, employees and supporters of Tejeda. Among them were Desiree Rabinov of the Glendale Community College board of trustees, Donna Libra of the Crescenta Valley Town Council and representatives from the offices of Kathryn Barger, State Senator Anthony Portantino and Rep. Adam Schiff. Also in attendance were members of Tejeda’s family – some of whom traveled from as far away as Idaho and Nova Scotia to attend the dedication.

CVWD Interim General Manager James Lee, who was named general manager at the CVWD meeting on Tuesday night, detailed the years of service that Tejeda has given to her community highlighting her roles in helping to establish the Christa McAuliffe Scholarship Fund and being a founder of the Crescenta Valley Town Council.

Lee described Tejeda as a “local champion of the people” and fellow board member Kerry Erickson said that Tejeda was “eagle-eyed when going over [the CVWD] budget.”

She was lauded for keeping water rates low and for being a “spokesperson for the community,” added Erickson.

Former CVWD General Manager Dennis Erdman also offered his thoughts.

“Judy was a dedicated person who would bring material to help the board make decisions,” he recounted.

Tejeda’s daughter Linda, one of her four children, was on hand as well. She thanked the board and relayed how proud she and her siblings were of their mother.

In addition to various certificates of appreciation by dignitaries’ representatives, Lee presented Tejeda with an inscribed glass vase.

“I’m honored to have this group,” Tejeda said.